Redmi 14C 5G has been teased to launch in India as well as select global markets. The company has now announced the launch date of the handset and revealed its design. The colour options of the phone and its availability details have also been confirmed. The upcoming smartphone is expected to join the existing Redmi 14C 4G variant, which was unveiled in August. Previous reports have suggested that the anticipated 14C 5G handset from Redmi could be a rebadged version of its 14R 5G model.

Redmi 14C 5G India Launch Date, Availability, Design

The Redmi 14C 5G will launch in India on January 6, 2025, according to an official landing page. The "global debut" tag on the promotional poster suggests that the phone is confirmed to launch in other global markets too. A live Amazon microsite for the handset hints at its eventual Amazon availability alongside the company e-store.

Redmi 14C 5G appears to resemble the design of the Redmi 14R 5G. The handset has a large, centred circular rear camera module which holds a dual rear camera setup and an LED flash unit. It is confirmed to feature an AI-backed 50-megapixel main camera sensor.

The SIM card slot on the Redmi 14C 5G is placed on the left edge, while the right edge holds the volume rocker and power button, which is expected to function as a fingerprint sensor. The front panel has a centred waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera unit. The upcoming phone is teased to arrive in black, blue, and purple shades. The blue option appears with an ombre finish paired with a silver shade.

Redmi 14C 5G Features (Expected)

The Redmi 14C 5G could launch with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and a 5,160mAh battery with 18W charging support if it is a rebadged version of the Redmi 14R 5G. It is expected to get a 6.68-inch 120Hz HD+ LCD screen and Android 14-based HyperOS.

Notably, the Redmi 14R 5G has a 13-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. Since the upcoming 14C 5G handset is confirmed to carry a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor, it may come with an upgraded front camera sensor over that of the 14R variant as well.

