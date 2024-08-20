Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Tipped to Debut With Ceramic, Glass and Faux Leather Rear Panel Options

Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be equipped with the purported Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, according to a tipster.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 August 2024 20:18 IST
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Tipped to Debut With Ceramic, Glass and Faux Leather Rear Panel Options

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14 Ultra (pictured) has an aluminium frame with a vegan leather rear panel

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 14 Ultra may allow users to pick from three rear panel finishes
  • It is tipped to feature a circular camera island
  • The Xiaomi 14 Ultra was launched in February at MWC 2024
Advertisement

Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to be launched by the company in the coming months and the handset could make its debut in early 2025, based on the company's release schedule for its previous flagship phones. While there's no word from Xiaomi about the arrival of a successor to the 14 Ultra model, a Chinese tipster has suggested key details about the device. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is tipped to be available in three different rear panel materials. Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset is expected to power the purported flagship phone. It is tipped to feature a 2K resolution display with micro-curves on all sides.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Key Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) said in a Weibo post that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be offered in three different back panel options and users will be able to choose between ceramic, glass and faux leather options. The existing Xiaomi 14 Ultra features an aluminium frame with a rear panel made of vegan leather.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, according to the tipster. It could feature an 'ultra-narrow equal-depth quad-curved screen' with a 2K resolution. It is tipped to carry a circle-shaped camera island, that could resemble the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The quad camera unit of the phone is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a new periscope camera.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Price in India, Specifications

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra was launched in February at MWC 2024. The handset was released in the Indian market a month later, priced at Rs. 99,999 for the single 16GB RAM and 512GB variant. We can expect Xiaomi to follow a similar Q1 launch window for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra runs on Android 14-based HyperOS and boasts a 6.73-inch WQHD+ LTPO AMOLED micro-curved display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000nits of peak brightness. It packs a quad camera unit including four 50-megapixel sensors. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired, 80W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi 14 Ultra
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Black Myth: Wukong Becomes Steam's Third Most-Played Game of All Time Withing Hours of Launch
Google Spotted Testing Circle to Search Music Identification Feature With Ability to Recognise Songs and Artists

Related Stories

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Tipped to Debut With Ceramic, Glass and Faux Leather Rear Panel Options
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Launch Timeline, Price Range, Design Tipped
  2. JioTV+ App for Android TV, Apple TV and Amazon Fire OS Devices Launched
  3. Oppo F27 5G With Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched in India: See Price
  4. Motorola Razr 50 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  5. iQOO Neo 10, Neo 10 Pro Key Specifications Tipped
  6. OnePlus Buds Pro 3 With Dynaudio-Tuned Dual Drivers Launched in India
  7. Realme 13 Series India Launch Date Announced: Specifications Teased
  8. Sony Bravia 9 Mini LED 4K TVs With Up to 85-Inch Screens Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Tipped to Debut With Ceramic, Glass and Faux Leather Rear Panel Options
  2. Google Spotted Testing Circle to Search Music Identification Feature With Ability to Recognise Songs and Artists
  3. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 Designs, Pre-Order Timeline Leaked by Company Ahead of Debut
  4. Midjourney Releases Web Editor Tool With Support for Inline AI Image Editing
  5. JioTV+ App With Access to Over 800 Digital Channels Launched for Android TV, Apple TV and Amazon Fire OS Devices
  6. Black Myth: Wukong Becomes Steam's Third Most-Played Game of All Time Withing Hours of Launch
  7. NASA Citizen Scientists Discover Mysterious Object Moving out of Milky Way at an Extremely High Speed
  8. iPhone 16 Pro Models Will Reportedly be Assembled in India by Foxconn as Apple Aims to Diversify Production
  9. NASA Might Have Spotted Highest Number of Sunspots in Over 20 Years
  10. Sony Bravia 9 Mini LED 4K TV Series With Up to 85-Inch Screens, Dolby Atmos Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »