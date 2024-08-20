Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to be launched by the company in the coming months and the handset could make its debut in early 2025, based on the company's release schedule for its previous flagship phones. While there's no word from Xiaomi about the arrival of a successor to the 14 Ultra model, a Chinese tipster has suggested key details about the device. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is tipped to be available in three different rear panel materials. Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset is expected to power the purported flagship phone. It is tipped to feature a 2K resolution display with micro-curves on all sides.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Key Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) said in a Weibo post that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be offered in three different back panel options and users will be able to choose between ceramic, glass and faux leather options. The existing Xiaomi 14 Ultra features an aluminium frame with a rear panel made of vegan leather.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, according to the tipster. It could feature an 'ultra-narrow equal-depth quad-curved screen' with a 2K resolution. It is tipped to carry a circle-shaped camera island, that could resemble the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The quad camera unit of the phone is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a new periscope camera.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Price in India, Specifications

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra was launched in February at MWC 2024. The handset was released in the Indian market a month later, priced at Rs. 99,999 for the single 16GB RAM and 512GB variant. We can expect Xiaomi to follow a similar Q1 launch window for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra runs on Android 14-based HyperOS and boasts a 6.73-inch WQHD+ LTPO AMOLED micro-curved display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000nits of peak brightness. It packs a quad camera unit including four 50-megapixel sensors. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired, 80W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

