Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi 17 5G Global Variant Price, Design, Key Specifications Reportedly Surface Ahead of Launch

Redmi 17 5G Global Variant Price, Design, Key Specifications Reportedly Surface Ahead of Launch

The Redmi 17 5G global variant could ship with HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 August 2026 08:55 IST
Redmi 17 5G Global Variant Price, Design, Key Specifications Reportedly Surface Ahead of Launch

Redmi 17 is the purported successor to the Redmi 15 5G (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Redmi 17 5G could be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset
  • It is said to pack a 7,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging
  • A launch date for the purported handset remains under wraps
Advertisement

The Redmi 17 5G has been rumoured to be in development for some time and is expected to hit the global markets soon. Ahead of its anticipated debut, a fresh leak has detailed the design, key specifications, and expected pricing of the global variant of the purported handset. According to a report, it could be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset. The Redmi 17 5G is expected to sport a 6.9-inch 120Hz LCD screen.

Redmi 17 5G Global Variant Price, Design, Specifications (Expected)

According to details shared by tipster Sudhanshu in a 91Mobiles report, the Redmi 17 5G will be priced at EUR 250 (roughly Rs. 27,400) for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Other RAM and storage configurations of the phone have yet to be revealed.

Based on leaked renders, the purported handset could be offered in Orange, Black, and Blue colourways. The Orange version will reportedly have a textured rear panel, while all three variants may sport flat edges and a rectangular camera island with circular camera cutouts. It is said to measure 170.12 x 74.42 x 8.8mm and tip the scales at approximately 235g.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi 17 5G will reportedly sport a 6.9-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 675 nits of typical brightness, 825 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM), and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on top. Under the hood, the handset could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, built on a 4nm process. It is expected to ship with HyperOS 3.0 based on Android 16.

For optics, the Redmi 17 5G is reported to have a 50-megapixel AI primary rear camera alongside a QVGA anti-flicker sensor. On the front, there will reportedly be an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the purported handset may include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The Redmi Note 17 5G will reportedly pack a 7,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. Other features may include an IP64-rated build, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a Dynamic RGB LED notification light.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 17 5G Price, Redmi 17 5G Specifications, Redmi 17 5G Launch, Redmi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Boltt Smartphone India Launch Date Announced; Flipkart Microsite Goes Live
Redmi 17 5G Global Variant Price, Design, Key Specifications Reportedly Surface Ahead of Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony Launches 115-inch BRAVIA 9 II True RGB TV in India
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Sale Projector Deals Teased
  3. iQOO Z11 to Debut in India With a Different Design Than the Chinese Model
  4. Vivo S2 Key Specifications Teased Ahead of August 6 India Launch
  5. OnePlus Independence Day Sale Brings Offers on OnePlus 15, Nord Series, More
  6. Boltt's First-Ever Smartphone to Launch in India on This Day
  7. iQOO Neo 11S Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 17 5G Global Variant Price, Design, Key Specifications Reportedly Surface Ahead of Launch
  2. Boltt Smartphone India Launch Date Announced; Flipkart Microsite Goes Live
  3. OnePlus Independence Day Sale 2026 Announced: Discounts on OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, Nord CE 6, More
  4. Oppo F35 Series India Launch Tipped for Early September; Find X9s Pro Could Follow
  5. Binance Announces Delisting of Six Tokens, Sets August 7 Futures Deadline
  6. Skullcandy Aviator 900 ANC Launched in India With Up to 60 Hours of Battery Life
  7. Dragon's Dogma 2 Is Getting a 60 FPS Update on Consoles and a Hard Mode Ahead of Dark Arisen Expansion
  8. ZeroStack Faces Survival Challenge After Posting $82.5 Million Loss
  9. Sony Bravia 9 II 115-inch True RGB TV Launched in India With Backlight Master Drive Pro Tech: Price, Specifications
  10. iQOO Neo 11S Leak Hints at Bigger Battery, Custom Dimensity 9500 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »