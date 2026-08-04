The Redmi 17 5G has been rumoured to be in development for some time and is expected to hit the global markets soon. Ahead of its anticipated debut, a fresh leak has detailed the design, key specifications, and expected pricing of the global variant of the purported handset. According to a report, it could be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset. The Redmi 17 5G is expected to sport a 6.9-inch 120Hz LCD screen.

Redmi 17 5G Global Variant Price, Design, Specifications (Expected)

According to details shared by tipster Sudhanshu in a 91Mobiles report, the Redmi 17 5G will be priced at EUR 250 (roughly Rs. 27,400) for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Other RAM and storage configurations of the phone have yet to be revealed.

This is the REDMI 17 5G!



- 6.9" LCD, 1600 × 720, 120Hz

- Snapdragon 4 Gen 5

- 50MP AI + QVGA

- 8MP Selfie

- HyperOS 3.0, Android 16

- 7500mAh, 45W

- Side fps, Dual Speakers, 3.5mm jack, microSD slot IP64 rated



Exclusive for @91mobileshttps://t.co/kDv3LuJ4Bn — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) August 3, 2026

Based on leaked renders, the purported handset could be offered in Orange, Black, and Blue colourways. The Orange version will reportedly have a textured rear panel, while all three variants may sport flat edges and a rectangular camera island with circular camera cutouts. It is said to measure 170.12 x 74.42 x 8.8mm and tip the scales at approximately 235g.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi 17 5G will reportedly sport a 6.9-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 675 nits of typical brightness, 825 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM), and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on top. Under the hood, the handset could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, built on a 4nm process. It is expected to ship with HyperOS 3.0 based on Android 16.

For optics, the Redmi 17 5G is reported to have a 50-megapixel AI primary rear camera alongside a QVGA anti-flicker sensor. On the front, there will reportedly be an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the purported handset may include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The Redmi Note 17 5G will reportedly pack a 7,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. Other features may include an IP64-rated build, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a Dynamic RGB LED notification light.

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