At the Snapdragon Gaming Technology Awards earlier this week, OnePlus confirmed the launch of its upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 16, in China. The company also provided a glimpse of what the purported handset could offer in terms of new features. While a launch date remains under wraps, a recent leak has revealed its pricing, along with the configurations. The OnePlus 16 is tipped to arrive in four RAM and storage options.

OnePlus 16 Price, Storage Variants (Expected)

According to X user @OnePlusClub, the OnePlus 16 will mark the return of the 8GB RAM model, which has been absent from the company's flagship lineup since the introduction of the OnePlus 11 in 2023.

OnePlus 16 pricing



• 8GB+256GB: ¥4,999 (₹70,600/$740)

• 12GB+256GB: ¥5,499 (₹77,700/$815

• 12GB+512GB: ¥5,999 (₹84,700/$888)

• 16GB+1TB (limited edition): ¥7,499 (₹1,06,00/$1,100)



There won't be a 24GB variant pic.twitter.com/sINW13YSrF — OPlus Club (@OnePlusClub) August 2, 2026

The price of the purported handset could start at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 71,000) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage variant. Its 12GB + 256GB model could cost CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 77,600), while the 512GB model with the same amount of RAM may be priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 84,700).

As per the claim, a limited edition variant of the OnePlus 16 is also in development with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. It is said to cost CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 1.05 lakh). The leak revealed that OnePlus may skip a 24GB RAM variant of its purported flagship this year.

For comparison, the OnePlus 15 made its China debut in October 2025, with a starting price of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB onboard storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end variants with 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage had a launch price of CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 60,700), CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 65,000), and CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. 69,000), respectively.

In India, the launch price of the OnePlus 15 was set at Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model was priced at Rs. 79,999. In recent months, however, it has seen several price hikes, and its price is now set at Rs. 85,999 and Rs. 93,999, respectively.

At the Snapdragon Gaming Technology Awards 2026, OnePlus China's General Manager, Liu Baoyou, confirmed that the OnePlus 16 will be launched in the second half of this year with three “exclusive gaming technologies” (translated from Chinese). We can expect more details to surface closer to its launch.