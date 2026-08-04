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OnePlus 16 Price, Storage Variants Tipped Ahead of China Launch; 8GB RAM Model May Return

OnePlus 16 could mark the return of the 8GB RAM model for the first time since the introduction of the OnePlus 11 in 2023.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 August 2026 09:38 IST
OnePlus 16 Price, Storage Variants Tipped Ahead of China Launch; 8GB RAM Model May Return

OnePlus 11 (review) was the company's last flagship phone to have 8GB RAM

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Highlights
  • OnePlus 16 price in China could start at CNY 4,999 for the base variant
  • An 8GB RAM model may return this year
  • A 16GB RAM and 1TB storage limited edition is tipped
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At the Snapdragon Gaming Technology Awards earlier this week, OnePlus confirmed the launch of its upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 16, in China. The company also provided a glimpse of what the purported handset could offer in terms of new features. While a launch date remains under wraps, a recent leak has revealed its pricing, along with the configurations. The OnePlus 16 is tipped to arrive in four RAM and storage options.

OnePlus 16 Price, Storage Variants (Expected)

According to X user @OnePlusClub, the OnePlus 16 will mark the return of the 8GB RAM model, which has been absent from the company's flagship lineup since the introduction of the OnePlus 11 in 2023.

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The price of the purported handset could start at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 71,000) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage variant. Its 12GB + 256GB model could cost CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 77,600), while the 512GB model with the same amount of RAM may be priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 84,700).

As per the claim, a limited edition variant of the OnePlus 16 is also in development with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. It is said to cost CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 1.05 lakh). The leak revealed that OnePlus may skip a 24GB RAM variant of its purported flagship this year.

For comparison, the OnePlus 15 made its China debut in October 2025, with a starting price of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB onboard storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end variants with 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage had a launch price of CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 60,700), CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 65,000), and CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. 69,000), respectively.

In India, the launch price of the OnePlus 15 was set at Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model was priced at Rs. 79,999. In recent months, however, it has seen several price hikes, and its price is now set at Rs. 85,999 and Rs. 93,999, respectively.

At the Snapdragon Gaming Technology Awards 2026, OnePlus China's General Manager, Liu Baoyou, confirmed that the OnePlus 16 will be launched in the second half of this year with three “exclusive gaming technologies” (translated from Chinese). We can expect more details to surface closer to its launch.

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
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Further reading: OnePlus 16, OnePlus 16 Price, OnePlus 16 Launch, OnePlus 16 Launch date, OnePlus 16 Specifications, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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