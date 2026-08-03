Oppo could introduce its next F series smartphones in India by early September, according to a new leak. The latest information suggests the upcoming Oppo F35 series may debut around the end of August or during the first week of September, ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sales. The same tip also hints at a possible India launch for the Oppo Find X9s Pro, although that part of the report remains unverified. Oppo has not officially announced either smartphone lineup.

Oppo Find X9s Pro India Launch Tipped Alongside Oppo F35 Series

Tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) claims in an X post that the Oppo F35 series is slated to launch in India around the end of August or the beginning of September. According to the tipster, the launch is expected to take place before the Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale events.

The tipster also claimed that the Oppo Find X9s Pro could launch in India. However, the tipster noted that other sources could not verify the claim and therefore should be treated with a pinch of salt.

So far, no details about the Oppo F35 series have emerged beyond the reported launch timeline. The upcoming smartphones have also not been spotted on certification platforms, including the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database.

Oppo has also not released any official teasers for the Oppo F35 series or the Indian variant of the Oppo Find X9s Pro. More information is expected to emerge in the coming weeks if the devices receive regulatory approvals or if the company begins teasing their arrival.

For reference, Oppo introduced the F33 Pro 5G and F33 5G in India earlier this year as successors to the F31 series. The Oppo F33 Pro 5G debuted at a starting price of Rs. 37,999, while the Oppo F33 5G has a starting price of Rs. 31,999.

Both smartphones feature a 6.57-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chipset. They also carry IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with a 7,000mAh battery supporting 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. The Oppo F33 Pro 5G offers a 50-megapixel front camera, while the standard Oppo F33 5G comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Both handsets use a 50-megapixel primary rear camera paired with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X9s Pro was launched in China in April this year with two 200-megapixel rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and a 7,025mAh battery.