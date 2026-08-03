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  • OnePlus Independence Day Sale 2026 Announced: Discounts on OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, Nord CE 6, More

OnePlus Independence Day Sale 2026 Announced: Discounts on OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, Nord CE 6, More

OnePlus 15R will be available for an effective starting price of Rs. 56,999 during the company's Independence Day Sale 2026.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 August 2026 19:27 IST
OnePlus Independence Day Sale 2026 Announced: Discounts on OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, Nord CE 6, More

OnePlus 15 will be available for a starting price tag of Rs. 81,999

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Highlights
  • OnePlus announced Independence Day Sale 2026
  • There will be limited-period offers on OnePlus smartphones
  • Select models will be available with up to 6 months of no-cost EMI offers
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OnePlus has announced the Independence Day Sale 2026 in India with discounts across its smartphone and IoT product lineup. The sale will begin on August 7, and the company's flagship smartphones, including OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, and OnePlus 13s, will be listed with price cuts. Newly launched models including OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite, OnePlus Nord CE6, OnePlus N6, and OnePlus N6x will also be available at reduced prices. Select tablets will be offered bundled with complimentary accessories. Customers can avail of these deals on the OnePlus India website and e-commerce websites.

OnePlus Independence Day Sale: Check Offers on Smartphones, Tablets, Earphones

As part of the OnePlus Independence Day Sale 2026, the OnePlus 15R will be available for an effective starting price of Rs. 56,999, instead of its original starting price of Rs. 59,999. The OnePlus 13s will be available at an effective starting price of Rs. 49,999, down from Rs. 54,999. OnePlus 15 will effectively retail for Rs. 81,999 onwards, down from the original starting price of Rs. 85,999.

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The OnePlus Nord 6 and OnePlus Nord CE 6 will be available at effective starting prices of Rs. 41,999 (original price Rs. 44,999) and Rs. 31,999 (original price Rs. 35,999), respectively. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite will start at Rs. 23,749 (original price Rs. 25,999). The OnePlus N6 and OnePlus N6x are available at effective starting prices of Rs. 20,999 (22,999 ) and Rs. 17,499 (18,999), respectively.

Select models will be available with up to 6 months of no-cost EMI offers on select bank cards. As mentioned, the limited-period offers on OnePlus smartphones will be available across Amazon, OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus Experience Stores.

During the upcoming Independence Day Sale 2026, customers purchasing the OnePlus Pad 4 will receive the OnePlus Stylo Pro at no additional cost. Similarly, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 will also be bundled with the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo. The OnePlus Pad Lite will be offered with a complimentary protective case. The OnePlus IoT devices will be available on the company website, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Myntra, and select partner stores.

Here are the deals available on OnePlus audio products and tablets during the OnePlus Independence Day Sale 2026:

Model Original Price Sale Price
OnePlus Buds 4 Rs. 6,499 Rs. 5,599
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Rs. 12,999 Rs. 9,999
OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Rs. 1,999 Rs. 1,599
OnePlus BWZ2 ANC Rs. 2,299 Rs. 1,899
Bullets Wireless Z3 Rs. 1,999 Rs. 1,499
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Rs. 4,299 Rs. 3,999
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Rs. 3,299 Rs. 3,000
OnePlus Pad 4 (8GB + 256 GB) (Bundled with Stylo Pro) Rs. 59,999 Rs. 56,499
OnePlus Pad 4 (8GB + 512 GB) (Bundled with Stylo Pro) Rs. 64,999 Rs. 61,499
OnePlus N6

OnePlus N6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking phone all around
  • Clean, fluid OxygenOS 16 experience
  • Good daylight camera performance with natural colours
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels, especially the bottom chin
  • No ultra-wide-angle camera limits photography versatility
  • 45W charging is modest considering its battery capacity
Read detailed OnePlus N6 review
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
OnePlus N6x

OnePlus N6x

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus Nord 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent, flagship-grade display
  • Strong, consistent everyday performance
  • Stellar battery life
  • Strong value-for-money proposition
  • Bad
  • Cameras are decent, not segment-leading
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2272 pixels
OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor
  • Flagship-grade CPU performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Some useful AI features
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Four years of Android OS upgrades
  • No bloatware
  • Bad
  • Telephoto camera performance
  • Lacks an ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus 13s review
Display 6.32-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5850mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 6

OnePlus Nord CE 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking phone all around
  • Display is one of the best in the segment
  • Dependable everyday performance, clean software experience
  • Excellent battery life and fast charging
  • Bad
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Gaming performance could be better
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Black variant looks really nice
  • Clean, fluid OxygenOS experience
  • Reliable everyday performance
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • LCD panel lacks the punch of AMOLED rivals
  • Average outdoor legibility
  • No ultra-wide camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 165Hz AMOLED display
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Excellent durability and software support
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • No LTPO display
  • More expensive than OnePlus 13R
Read detailed OnePlus 15R review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
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Further reading: OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 15, OnePlus, OnePlus Independence Day Sale, OnePlus Independence Day Sale 2026, OnePlus Independence Day
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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