OnePlus has announced the Independence Day Sale 2026 in India with discounts across its smartphone and IoT product lineup. The sale will begin on August 7, and the company's flagship smartphones, including OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, and OnePlus 13s, will be listed with price cuts. Newly launched models including OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite, OnePlus Nord CE6, OnePlus N6, and OnePlus N6x will also be available at reduced prices. Select tablets will be offered bundled with complimentary accessories. Customers can avail of these deals on the OnePlus India website and e-commerce websites.

OnePlus Independence Day Sale: Check Offers on Smartphones, Tablets, Earphones

As part of the OnePlus Independence Day Sale 2026, the OnePlus 15R will be available for an effective starting price of Rs. 56,999, instead of its original starting price of Rs. 59,999. The OnePlus 13s will be available at an effective starting price of Rs. 49,999, down from Rs. 54,999. OnePlus 15 will effectively retail for Rs. 81,999 onwards, down from the original starting price of Rs. 85,999.

The OnePlus Nord 6 and OnePlus Nord CE 6 will be available at effective starting prices of Rs. 41,999 (original price Rs. 44,999) and Rs. 31,999 (original price Rs. 35,999), respectively. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite will start at Rs. 23,749 (original price Rs. 25,999). The OnePlus N6 and OnePlus N6x are available at effective starting prices of Rs. 20,999 (22,999 ) and Rs. 17,499 (18,999), respectively.

Select models will be available with up to 6 months of no-cost EMI offers on select bank cards. As mentioned, the limited-period offers on OnePlus smartphones will be available across Amazon, OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus Experience Stores.

During the upcoming Independence Day Sale 2026, customers purchasing the OnePlus Pad 4 will receive the OnePlus Stylo Pro at no additional cost. Similarly, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 will also be bundled with the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo. The OnePlus Pad Lite will be offered with a complimentary protective case. The OnePlus IoT devices will be available on the company website, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Myntra, and select partner stores.

Here are the deals available on OnePlus audio products and tablets during the OnePlus Independence Day Sale 2026: