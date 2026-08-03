Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Dragon's Dogma 2 Is Getting a 60 FPS Update on Consoles and a Hard Mode Ahead of Dark Arisen Expansion

Dragon's Dogma 2 Is Getting a 60 FPS Update on Consoles and a Hard Mode Ahead of Dark Arisen Expansion

Dragon's Dogma 2 will get a 60fps patch as part of its Title Update 3.2 towards the end of August.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 August 2026 18:48 IST
Dragon's Dogma 2 Is Getting a 60 FPS Update on Consoles and a Hard Mode Ahead of Dark Arisen Expansion

Photo Credit: Capcom

Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen expansion will launch on October 9

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Dragon's Dogma 2 launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X in 2024
  • The game's Dark Arisen expansion will add a new story and region
  • Dragon's Dogma 2 will be released on Nintendo Switch 2 on October 9
Advertisement

Dragon's Dogma 2 will get a 60fps patch on PlayStation and Xbox consoles as part of the Title Update coming at the end of August, Capcom has confirmed. The game's director has also announced that the studio is working on a Hard mode for the action-RPG. Dragon's Dogma 2's August Title Update will include new features and a host of improvements, along with bug fixes.

Capcom is preparing a major update for Dragon's Dogma 2 in August before the game's Dark Arisen expansion launches in October. The company has already detailed the features, adjustments, and fixes coming as part of the Title Update in late August. In a new Q&A on the game's Steam page, Dragon's Dogma 2 director Kento Kinoshita and producer Naoto Oyama have dived deeper into what to expect from the update and the Dark Arisen expansion that arrives later.

Dragon's Dogma 2 60 FPS Update

Most notably, Oyama confirmed that Title Update 3.2 coming at the end of August will include performance optimisation updates that utilise game engine updates and incremental improvements.

“As one indicator of this, we have tuned the game to run at 60 FPS in Performance Mode on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X,” the game's producer said. “We'll also be revising the minimum and recommended system requirements for PC, so please stay tuned for further details.”

Dragon's Dogma 2 launched in 2024 with an uncapped framerate targeting 30fps on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The game later received an update that added a Performance Mode targeting 50-60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X and 35-40fps on Xbox Series S. It seems the next Title Update will aim for a stable 60fps performance on base consoles.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Hard Mode

In addition to upcoming performance improvements, Dragon's Dogma 2 is also set to get a new difficulty setting in a later update. Game director Kinoshita confirmed that Capcom was working on a Hard Mode for the game, which will provide an additional challenge to players who have reached the level cap.

The Hard Mode, however, is not releasing with the Title Update later this month. Oyama said Capcom would share details about the mode and its release window later.

Dragon's Dogma 2 will get its Title Update 3.2 on PC and consoles towards the end of August. The update is promising performance optimisation; new content and features; adjustments to the save system, UI, Pawns, and more; and a host of bug fixes.

The updates to the game will come before the release of Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, the story expansion set to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 9, 2026. Alongside the expansion, Dragon's Dogma 2 will also get a Nintendo Switch 2 version on the same date.

The DLC will add a new story to the base game, along with a new map region, deeper customisation options, fresh challenges, and more.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dragons Dogma 2, Dragons Dogma 2 Dark Arisen, Capcom, PS5, Xbox Series, Dragons Dogma 2 Title Update, Dragons Dogma 2 60 FPS Update
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Laptop Deals Teased Ahead of Sale

Related Stories

Dragon's Dogma 2 Is Getting a 60 FPS Update on Consoles and a Hard Mode Ahead of Dark Arisen Expansion
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 11S Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Launch
  2. Skullcandy Aviator 900 ANC Debuts at This Price Tag
  3. Amazon Great Freedom Sale Projector Deals Teased
  4. Poco M8 Power Will Launch in India With This Rear Camera Setup
  5. JioTag 2 Launched in India With Google Find Hub and Apple Find My Support
  6. OnePlus Independence Day Sale Brings Offers on OnePlus 15, Nord Series, More
  7. Vivo S2 Key Specifications Teased Ahead of August 6 India Launch
  8. iQOO Z11 to Debut in India With a Different Design Than the Chinese Model
  9. Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Debuts in India With These Features
  10. Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Boltt Smartphone India Launch Date Announced; Flipkart Microsite Goes Live
  2. OnePlus Independence Day Sale 2026 Announced: Discounts on OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, Nord CE 6, More
  3. Oppo F35 Series India Launch Tipped for Early September; Find X9s Pro Could Follow
  4. Binance Announces Delisting of Six Tokens, Sets August 7 Futures Deadline
  5. Skullcandy Aviator 900 ANC Launched in India With Up to 60 Hours of Battery Life
  6. Dragon's Dogma 2 Is Getting a 60 FPS Update on Consoles and a Hard Mode Ahead of Dark Arisen Expansion
  7. ZeroStack Faces Survival Challenge After Posting $82.5 Million Loss
  8. Sony Bravia 9 II 115-inch True RGB TV Launched in India With Backlight Master Drive Pro Tech: Price, Specifications
  9. iQOO Neo 11S Leak Hints at Bigger Battery, Custom Dimensity 9500 SoC
  10. Oppo Find X10 Ultra Leak Hints at 200-Megapixel Camera Upgrade, Premium Price Tag
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »