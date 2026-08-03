Dragon's Dogma 2 will get a 60fps patch on PlayStation and Xbox consoles as part of the Title Update coming at the end of August, Capcom has confirmed. The game's director has also announced that the studio is working on a Hard mode for the action-RPG. Dragon's Dogma 2's August Title Update will include new features and a host of improvements, along with bug fixes.

Capcom is preparing a major update for Dragon's Dogma 2 in August before the game's Dark Arisen expansion launches in October. The company has already detailed the features, adjustments, and fixes coming as part of the Title Update in late August. In a new Q&A on the game's Steam page, Dragon's Dogma 2 director Kento Kinoshita and producer Naoto Oyama have dived deeper into what to expect from the update and the Dark Arisen expansion that arrives later.

Dragon's Dogma 2 60 FPS Update

Most notably, Oyama confirmed that Title Update 3.2 coming at the end of August will include performance optimisation updates that utilise game engine updates and incremental improvements.

“As one indicator of this, we have tuned the game to run at 60 FPS in Performance Mode on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X,” the game's producer said. “We'll also be revising the minimum and recommended system requirements for PC, so please stay tuned for further details.”

Dragon's Dogma 2 launched in 2024 with an uncapped framerate targeting 30fps on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The game later received an update that added a Performance Mode targeting 50-60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X and 35-40fps on Xbox Series S. It seems the next Title Update will aim for a stable 60fps performance on base consoles.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Hard Mode

In addition to upcoming performance improvements, Dragon's Dogma 2 is also set to get a new difficulty setting in a later update. Game director Kinoshita confirmed that Capcom was working on a Hard Mode for the game, which will provide an additional challenge to players who have reached the level cap.

The Hard Mode, however, is not releasing with the Title Update later this month. Oyama said Capcom would share details about the mode and its release window later.

Dragon's Dogma 2 will get its Title Update 3.2 on PC and consoles towards the end of August. The update is promising performance optimisation; new content and features; adjustments to the save system, UI, Pawns, and more; and a host of bug fixes.

The updates to the game will come before the release of Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, the story expansion set to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 9, 2026. Alongside the expansion, Dragon's Dogma 2 will also get a Nintendo Switch 2 version on the same date.

The DLC will add a new story to the base game, along with a new map region, deeper customisation options, fresh challenges, and more.