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Skullcandy Aviator 900 ANC Launched in India With Up to 60 Hours of Battery Life

Skullcandy Aviator 900 ANC offers a five-band custom EQ and three preset sound profiles including Music, Podcast, and Bass Boost.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 August 2026 18:58 IST
Skullcandy Aviator 900 ANC Launched in India With Up to 60 Hours of Battery Life

Photo Credit: Skullcandy

Skullcandy Aviator 900 ANC has an adjustable Stay-Aware Mode

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Highlights
  • Skullcandy Aviator 900 ANC headphones feature six built-in microphones
  • The audio device has a Spotify Tap shortcut
  • Skullcandy Aviator 900 ANC features 40mm drivers
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Skullcandy has launched its Aviator 900 ANC over-ear headphones in India. The new headphones feature six microphones and offer adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). These wireless over-ear headphones feature 40mm drivers with a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20kHz. The Skullcandy Aviator 900 ANC headphones are advertised to deliver up to 60 hours of battery life on a single charge. It offers THX Spatial Audio with Head Tracking.

Skullcandy Aviator 900 ANC Price in India

Skullcandy Aviator 900 ANC has an MRP of Rs. 39,999 in India, but it is currently available for a special introductory price tag of Rs. 24,999. However, the company has not confirmed how long this launch price will be offered. It is currently available for purchase through the Skullcandy India website, Amazon, Flipkart and selected retailers.

Skullcandy Aviator 900 ANC Specifications

The Skullcandy Aviator 900 ANC headphones feature six built-in microphones and provide adaptive noise cancelling (ANC) to remove outside audio. It offers an adjustable Stay-Aware Mode that lets users remain aware of their surroundings when required. The headphones offer THX Spatial Audio with Head Tracking and Personal Sound by Mimi.

For listening, the Skullcandy Aviator 900 ANC offers a five-band custom EQ and three preset sound profiles including Music, Podcast, and Bass Boost. For connectivity, the headphones offer Bluetooth 5.3 with support for LE codec. It supports Multipoint Pairing, Google Fast Pair and Google Finder. It also provides a 3.5mm AUX wired connection.

The Skullcandy Aviator 900 ANC features 40mm drivers with an impedance of 36 Ohms and a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20kHz. The audio device has a Spotify Tap shortcut feature that allows users to access Spotify quickly. The headphones feature media controls. It is compatible with the Skullcandy app.

The Skullcandy headphones are advertised to deliver up to 60 hours of battery life with ANC turned off and up to 50 hours with ANC enabled. They support the Rapid Charge feature that is claimed to deliver up to four hours of playback from a 10-minute charge.

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Further reading: Skullcandy Aviator 900 ANC, Skullcandy Aviator 900 ANC Price, Skullcandy Aviator 900 ANC Price in India, Skullcandy Aviator 900 ANC Specifications, Skullcandy
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Skullcandy Aviator 900 ANC Launched in India With Up to 60 Hours of Battery Life
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