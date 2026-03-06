Technology News
  Poco C85x 5G India Launch Date Announced, Design Revealed: Expected Specifications, Features

Poco C85x 5G India Launch Date Announced, Design Revealed: Expected Specifications, Features

Poco C85x 5G will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 March 2026 15:08 IST
Poco C85x 5G India Launch Date Announced, Design Revealed: Expected Specifications, Features

Poco C85 5G carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Poco C85x 5G will be offered in at least a gold colourway
  • Poco C85x 5G is shown to feature a dual rear camera unit
  • The company has yet to confirm the pricing details
Poco C85x 5G will be launched in India by the Chinese smartphone maker in the coming days, the tech firm revealed on Friday. Additionally, the company has updated the dedicated microsite for the handset on an e-commerce platform, revealing the design of the phone's rear panel. This comes months after the Poco C85 5G was launched in India in December 2025. Last year's Poco C85 5G sports a 6.9-inch flat HD+ display with up to 120Hz of adaptive screen refresh rate. It is powered by a 6nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

Poco C85x 5G Set to Launch in India on March 10

The dedicated microsite on Flipkart has been updated to reveal that the upcoming Poco C85x 5G will be launched in India on March 10. Moreover, the microsite now shows the design of the soon-to-be-launched smartphone. It is shown to feature a dual-tone rear panel, with the Poco branding placed at the bottom-left corner. The Poco C85x 5G will go on sale in the country via the e-commerce platform in at least a gold colourway.

poco c85x 5g india launch date inline Poco C85x 5G

Poco C85x 5G will go on sale in India via Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

 

Poco's upcoming handset is also shown to carry a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a pill-shaped camera island. An LED flash will be placed next to the rear camera module. A power button and volume controls could be placed on the right side of the Poco C85x 5G.

While the key specifications and features of the handset remain under wraps, the company's marketing materials suggest the upcoming C series handset will pack a massive battery.. More details about the Poco C85x 5G are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

The Poco C85x 5G is set to be the next addition to the company's C series after the Poco C85 5G, which was launched in India in December 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 12,499 for the base variant, featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is currently on sale in the country via Flipkart in Mystic Purple, Power Black, and Spring Green colour options.

To recap, the Poco C85 5G is equipped with a 6.9-inch flat HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 810 nits of peak brightness. The phone ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. A 6nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, powers the Poco C85 5G. It carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging.

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish IP64-rated design
  • Bright and large display
  • Big battery with fast charging
  • Decent software commitment
  • Bad
  • Single speaker does not sound great
  • Software is loaded with bloatware
  • Stuttery software experience
  • Average cameras
Read detailed Poco C85 5G review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6,000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: Poco C85x 5G, Poco C85x 5G Specifications, Poco C85x 5G India Launch, Poco
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Google Play Store Starts Warning Users About Android Apps That Cause Excessive Battery Drain
Poco C85x 5G India Launch Date Announced, Design Revealed: Expected Specifications, Features
