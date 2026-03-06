Poco C85x 5G will be launched in India by the Chinese smartphone maker in the coming days, the tech firm revealed on Friday. Additionally, the company has updated the dedicated microsite for the handset on an e-commerce platform, revealing the design of the phone's rear panel. This comes months after the Poco C85 5G was launched in India in December 2025. Last year's Poco C85 5G sports a 6.9-inch flat HD+ display with up to 120Hz of adaptive screen refresh rate. It is powered by a 6nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

Poco C85x 5G Set to Launch in India on March 10

The dedicated microsite on Flipkart has been updated to reveal that the upcoming Poco C85x 5G will be launched in India on March 10. Moreover, the microsite now shows the design of the soon-to-be-launched smartphone. It is shown to feature a dual-tone rear panel, with the Poco branding placed at the bottom-left corner. The Poco C85x 5G will go on sale in the country via the e-commerce platform in at least a gold colourway.

Poco C85x 5G will go on sale in India via Flipkart.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

Poco's upcoming handset is also shown to carry a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a pill-shaped camera island. An LED flash will be placed next to the rear camera module. A power button and volume controls could be placed on the right side of the Poco C85x 5G.

While the key specifications and features of the handset remain under wraps, the company's marketing materials suggest the upcoming C series handset will pack a massive battery.. More details about the Poco C85x 5G are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

The Poco C85x 5G is set to be the next addition to the company's C series after the Poco C85 5G, which was launched in India in December 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 12,499 for the base variant, featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is currently on sale in the country via Flipkart in Mystic Purple, Power Black, and Spring Green colour options.

To recap, the Poco C85 5G is equipped with a 6.9-inch flat HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 810 nits of peak brightness. The phone ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. A 6nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, powers the Poco C85 5G. It carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging.