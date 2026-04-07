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Xiaomi Fan Festival 2026 Brings Offers on Flagship Phones, Tablets, Smart TVs, Including Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Xiaomi Fan Festival 2026 is now live on the Xiaomi India online store and various e-commerce platforms.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 7 April 2026 09:32 IST
Xiaomi Fan Festival 2026 Brings Offers on Flagship Phones, Tablets, Smart TVs, Including Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a circular rear camera module

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Highlights
  • Customers can save up to Rs. 10,000 on the Xiaomi 17
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra features the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  • The company is providing offers on Redmi and Xiaomi devices
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Xiaomi Fan Festival 2026 has kicked off in India, the tech firm announced on Monday. As part of the event, the Chinese smartphone maker is providing offers on various devices, including phones, tablets, and smart TVs, giving customers the opportunity to maximise their savings. The offers will be available on select Xiaomi and Redmi products, including the recently launched flagship handsets, the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra, which are powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Similarly, customers can get the best deals on Redmi tablets, such as the Pad 2 and Pad 2 Pro, and on smart TVs of various sizes.

Xiaomi Fan Festival 2026: Offers on Smartphones, Tablets, Smart TVs

The new Xiaomi Fan Festival 2026 began in India on Monday (April 6) and is scheduled to be live in the country until April 15, giving buyers 10 days to make up their minds about the Xiaomi and Redmi devices they wish to purchase. Customers can save Rs. 10,000 on the 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration of the Xiaomi 17, which was recently launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 99,999. Similarly, the flagship Xiaomi 17 Ultra, which also boasts a Leica-tuned camera setup, will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 1,29,999 for the sole 16GB + 512GB variant.

Moreover, the Redmi Note 15 series, which includes the Note 15 5G, Note 15 Pro 5G, and Note 15 Pro+ 5G will be available across various e-commerce platforms, the Xiaomi India online store, Xiaomi-branded offline outlets, and authorised Xiaomi retail stores, at offer prices of Rs. 22,999, Rs. 26,999, and Rs. 34,999, for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB configurations, respectively. Even budget phones, including the Redmi A5, Redmi A4 5G, and Redmi 15C 5G, will be offered at discounted prices of Rs. 7,999, Rs. 9,299, and Rs. 13,999, respectively.

Apart from smartphones, buyers can also get various Redmi and Xiaomi tablets at discounted prices during the ongoing Xiaomi Fan Festival 2026. Buyers will be able to save up to Rs. 1,000 on the Redmi Pad 2, Redmi Pad 2 Pro, and Xiaomi Pad 8. On top of this, Xiaomi smart TVs of different sizes, starting from 32-inch and going to 65-inch, are also listed at discounted prices, offering up to QLED and 4K resolutions

Here's a table collating all the offers and discounts that the tech firm is providing in India on various Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs, including Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Redmi Note 15 series, Redmi Pad 2, Xiaomi Pad 8, 32-inch Xiaomi QLED TV A Pro 32 (2025), and 43-inch Xiaomi 4K TV X (2025).

Xiaomi Fan Festival 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones, Tablets, Smart TVs

Device Starting Variant / Size MRP Offer Price
SMARTPHONES      
Redmi A5 3GB+64GB Rs. 8,999 Rs. 7,999
Redmi A4 5G 4GB+64GB Rs. 10,999 Rs. 9,299
Redmi 15C 5G 4GB+128GB Rs. 16,999 Rs. 13,999
Redmi 15 5G 6GB+128GB Rs. 19,999 Rs. 16,499
Redmi Note 15 5G 8GB+128GB Rs. 26,999 Rs. 22,999
Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G 8GB+128GB Rs. 33,999 Rs. 26,999
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G 8GB+256GB Rs. 39,999 Rs. 34,999
Xiaomi 17 Ultra 16GB+512GB Rs. 1,69,999 Rs. 1,29,999
Xiaomi 17 12GB+512GB Rs. 99,999 Rs. 89,999
       
Tablets      
       
Redmi Pad 2 4GB+128GB Rs. 17,999 Rs. 16,999
Redmi Pad 2 Pro 8GB+128GB Rs. 25,999 Rs. 24,999
Xiaomi Pad 8 8GB+128GB Rs. 33,999 Rs. 32,999
       
Smart TVs      
       
Xiaomi Smart TV A 32 2025 32-inch Rs. 12,999 Rs. 11,999
Xiaomi QLED TV A Pro 32 2025 32-inch Rs. 13,999 Rs. 13,499
Xiaomi 4K TV X 43 2025 43-inch Rs. 25,999 Rs. 23,999
Xiaomi 4K TV X 50 2025 50-inch Rs. 28,499 Rs. 26,499
Xiaomi 4K TV X 55 2025 55-inch Rs. 35,999 Rs. 33,999
Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 43 2025 43-inch Rs. 28,999 Rs. 26,999
Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 55 2025 55-inch Rs. 40,999 Rs. 38,999
Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 65 2025 65-inch Rs. 54,999 Rs. 49,999
Xiaomi 17

Xiaomi 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 12-bit LTPO AMOLED display
  • Impressive still cameras and video recording
  • Perfectly usable 8K video recording
  • Good battery life
  • 100W fast wired charging
  • 50W wireless charging (using proprietary dock)
  • Bad
  • Average ultrawide camera
  • AI tools need some polish
  • Poor ultrawide video recording
  • Preinstalled third-party app
Read detailed Xiaomi 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6330mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2,656x1,220 pixels
Redmi Note 15 5G

Redmi Note 15 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Good Battery Life
  • Bad
  • Cameras are inconsistent
  • No HDR playback support
  • Bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 5G review
Display 6.77-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5520mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Decent build quality
  • Strong battery life
  • Good main camera output
  • Bad
  • Still runs Android 15 out of the box
  • Average performance
  • Not value for money
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6580mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium Design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Decent day-to-day performance
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Good Battery Life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • Ships with Android 15
  • Bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
Redmi A4 5G

Redmi A4 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Attractive IP52-rated design
  • 5G connectivity at a low price
  • Good battery life
  • Widevine L1 certification
  • FM Radio (via 3.5mm headphone jack)
  • Bad
  • 5G limited to Jio network only
  • Display viewing angles are not good
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Tonnes of preinstalled apps
  • Spammy notifications
  • Bad low-light camera
Read detailed Redmi A4 5G review
Display 6.88-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + Unspecified
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Redmi 15C 5G

Redmi 15C 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large display for browsing and binge-watching
  • Appealing design
  • Smooth everyday performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Bloatware and system ads
Read detailed Redmi 15C 5G review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Redmi Pad 2

Redmi Pad 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • HyperOS is very tablet-friendly
  • Solid software commitment
  • Sufficiently large battery
  • Immersive audio
  • Bad
  • If heavier than it looks
  • No biometric unlock method
  • No adaptive auto-brightness system
  • Display could have been brighter
  • Slow wired charging
Read detailed Redmi Pad 2 review
Display 11-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra SoC
Front Camera 8-megapixel + No
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 15
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + No
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
Xiaomi X Pro QLED 2025 (65-Inch)

Xiaomi X Pro QLED 2025 (65-Inch)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Performance
  • Value for Money
  • Software
  • Features
  • Good
  • Minimal design with metal frame
  • Well priced
  • Filmmaker mode
  • HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support
  • Bad
  • Plastic stands aren't durable enough
  • Not many gaming features
  • Sound is average
Read detailed Xiaomi X Pro QLED 2025 (65-Inch) review
Display 65.00-inch
Screen Type QLED
Dimensions 1445x75x833mm
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
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Further reading: Xiaomi Fan Festival 2026, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17, Redmi A5, Redmi A4 5G, Redmi 15C 5G, Redmi 15 5G, Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G, Redmi Pad 2, Redmi Pad 2 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 8, Xiaomi Smart TV, Xiaomi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Xiaomi Fan Festival 2026 Brings Offers on Flagship Phones, Tablets, Smart TVs, Including Xiaomi 17 Ultra
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