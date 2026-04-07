Xiaomi Fan Festival 2026 has kicked off in India, the tech firm announced on Monday. As part of the event, the Chinese smartphone maker is providing offers on various devices, including phones, tablets, and smart TVs, giving customers the opportunity to maximise their savings. The offers will be available on select Xiaomi and Redmi products, including the recently launched flagship handsets, the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra, which are powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Similarly, customers can get the best deals on Redmi tablets, such as the Pad 2 and Pad 2 Pro, and on smart TVs of various sizes.

Xiaomi Fan Festival 2026: Offers on Smartphones, Tablets, Smart TVs

The new Xiaomi Fan Festival 2026 began in India on Monday (April 6) and is scheduled to be live in the country until April 15, giving buyers 10 days to make up their minds about the Xiaomi and Redmi devices they wish to purchase. Customers can save Rs. 10,000 on the 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration of the Xiaomi 17, which was recently launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 99,999. Similarly, the flagship Xiaomi 17 Ultra, which also boasts a Leica-tuned camera setup, will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 1,29,999 for the sole 16GB + 512GB variant.

Moreover, the Redmi Note 15 series, which includes the Note 15 5G, Note 15 Pro 5G, and Note 15 Pro+ 5G will be available across various e-commerce platforms, the Xiaomi India online store, Xiaomi-branded offline outlets, and authorised Xiaomi retail stores, at offer prices of Rs. 22,999, Rs. 26,999, and Rs. 34,999, for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB configurations, respectively. Even budget phones, including the Redmi A5, Redmi A4 5G, and Redmi 15C 5G, will be offered at discounted prices of Rs. 7,999, Rs. 9,299, and Rs. 13,999, respectively.

Apart from smartphones, buyers can also get various Redmi and Xiaomi tablets at discounted prices during the ongoing Xiaomi Fan Festival 2026. Buyers will be able to save up to Rs. 1,000 on the Redmi Pad 2, Redmi Pad 2 Pro, and Xiaomi Pad 8. On top of this, Xiaomi smart TVs of different sizes, starting from 32-inch and going to 65-inch, are also listed at discounted prices, offering up to QLED and 4K resolutions

Here's a table collating all the offers and discounts that the tech firm is providing in India on various Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs, including Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Redmi Note 15 series, Redmi Pad 2, Xiaomi Pad 8, 32-inch Xiaomi QLED TV A Pro 32 (2025), and 43-inch Xiaomi 4K TV X (2025).

Xiaomi Fan Festival 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones, Tablets, Smart TVs