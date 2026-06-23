Redmi 17C has been launched in China today as the latest affordable smartphone from Xiaomi's sub-brand. It features a 6.88-inch display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and includes a 5,160mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support. The Redmi 17C is released in three colourways and has a MediaTek Helio chipset under the hood alongside 4GB of RAM. The Redmi 17C has a 13-megapixel main rear camera. The new phone arrived as a successor to the Redmi 15C, which was launched in September 2025.

Redmi 17C Price

The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Redmi 17C costs CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 12,000). The 128GB storage version with the same amount of RAM is priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 13,000). It is offered in Black, Danxia Red and Sea Breeze Blue (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Redmi 17c Specifications

The dual-SIM Redmi 17C runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 and features a 6.88-inch HD+ (720×1,640 pixels) display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The display offers up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 600 nits of global brightness. The screen has TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Circadian Friendly, and Flicker Free certifications.

Under the hood, the Redmi 17C has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra chipset paired with an ARM Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. For comparison, the Redmi 15C also runs on this MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra chipset.

Photo Credit: Redmi

For photography, the Redmi 17C has a 13-megapixel rear camera. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options available in the Redmi 17C include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi Direct, GPS, BeiDou, Galileo, GLONASS, AGNSS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, and virtual proximity sensor. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

The Redmi 17C features a 5,160mAh battery with support for up to 18W wired fast charging. The company has bundled a 10W charger in the retail box. It measures 171.88×77.8×8.22 mm and weighs 206g.

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