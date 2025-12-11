Redmi 15C 5G is now available to purchase in India, a week after the smartphone was launched in the country. The latest budget smartphone from the Xiaomi sub-brand is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera, and it runs on a Dimensity 6300 SoC. The smartphone has up to 8GB of RAM with 128GB of built-in storage. The company says that the Redmi 15C 5G, which ships with Android 15 and HyperOS 2, is slated to receive two years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Redmi 15C 5G Price in India, Availability

Pricing for the Redmi 15C 5G starts at Rs. 12,499 in India, and this gets you the base 4GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration. However, you can also opt for a 6GB RAM variant that costs Rs. 13,999, while the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM option is priced at Rs. 15,499.

The Redmi 15C 5G is available to purchase via Amazon and the company's website in Dusk Purple, Midnight Black, Moonlight Blue colour options.

Redmi 15C 5G Specifications, Features

There's a 6.9-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display on the Redmi 15C 5G, which has a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The handset features Android 15-based HyperOS 2 interface, and it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4c RAM.

There's a 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture on the Redmi 15C 5G, and it also has a second, unspecified sensor. The handset has an 8-megapixel front facing camera for selfies and video calls. Sensrs on board include an IR transmitter, ambient light sensor, e-compass, an accelerometer, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

You get 128GB of UFS 2.2 built-in storage on the handset, which supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, and GPS connectivity, along with a USB Type-C port. The Redmi 15C 5G is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery that can be charged using a 33W adapter. It measures 171.56 x 79.47 x 8.05mm and weighs 211g. The handset also has an IP64 rating for dust and warer resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.