Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi 15C 5G With 6,000mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Features

Redmi 15C 5G With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Features

Redmi 15C 5G runs on Android 15, and it is slated to get two Android OS upgrades and four years of security upgrades.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 11 December 2025 13:55 IST
Redmi 15C 5G With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Features

Redmi 15C 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Redmi 15C 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  • The handset has a 6,000mAh battery
  • The Redmi 15C 5G has an 8-megapixel selfie camera
Advertisement

Redmi 15C 5G is now available to purchase in India, a week after the smartphone was launched in the country. The latest budget smartphone from the Xiaomi sub-brand is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera, and it runs on a Dimensity 6300 SoC. The smartphone has up to 8GB of RAM with 128GB of built-in storage. The company says that the Redmi 15C 5G, which ships with Android 15 and HyperOS 2, is slated to receive two years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Redmi 15C 5G Price in India, Availability

Pricing for the Redmi 15C 5G starts at Rs. 12,499 in India, and this gets you the base 4GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration. However, you can also opt for a 6GB RAM variant that costs Rs. 13,999, while the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM option is priced at Rs. 15,499. 

The Redmi 15C 5G is available to purchase via Amazon and the company's website in Dusk Purple, Midnight Black, Moonlight Blue colour options.

Redmi 15C 5G Specifications, Features

There's a 6.9-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display on the Redmi 15C 5G, which has a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The handset features Android 15-based HyperOS 2 interface, and it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4c RAM. 

There's a 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture on the Redmi 15C 5G, and it also has a second, unspecified sensor. The handset has an 8-megapixel front facing camera for selfies and video calls. Sensrs on board include an IR transmitter, ambient light sensor, e-compass, an accelerometer, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

You get 128GB of UFS 2.2 built-in storage on the handset, which supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, and GPS connectivity, along with a USB Type-C port. The Redmi 15C 5G  is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery that can be charged using a 33W adapter. It measures 171.56 x 79.47 x 8.05mm and weighs 211g. The handset also has an IP64 rating for dust and warer resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 15C 5G, Redmi 15C 5G Price in India, Redmi 15C 5G Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Google Launches MCP Servers to Let AI Agents Connect to Third-Party Data Sources

Related Stories

Redmi 15C 5G With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X300 Ultra Listed on China's 3C; Charging Speed Revealed
  2. Instagram's New Algorithm Tool Lets You Take Control of Your Reels Tab
  3. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Chipset, Battery, Camera Details Teased Ahead of Launch
  4. Redmi 15C 5G Goes on Sale in India: Check Price, Features
  5. Apple Noida Opens Its Doors to Customers Today
  6. Diesel Ultrahuman Ring With Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in India
  7. Vivo X200T Key Specifications Leaked: Here's When It Might Launch
  8. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers, Features
  9. Apple's 2026 iPad Lineup Reportedly Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 15C 5G With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Features
  2. Motorola Hints at Book-Style Foldable Smartphone That Could Compete With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
  3. Apple Noida Opens Its Doors to Customers as the Second Apple Store in Delhi-NCR
  4. Google Launches MCP Servers to Let AI Agents Connect to Third-Party Data Sources
  5. Vivo X200T Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Leaked; Could Feature Zeiss Cameras, Compact Design
  6. Bitcoin Slips as Fed’s Mixed Tone Keeps Market in a Narrow Range
  7. Instagram Introduces 'Your Algorithm' Tool That Lets You Shape Recommendations in Your Reels Tab
  8. Spotify’s New Prompted Playlist Feature Provides More Control Over Your Listening Algorithm
  9. Vivo X300 Ultra Surfaces on 3C Certification Website, Charging Specifications Revealed
  10. Apple’s 2026 iPad Lineup Reportedly Leaked; A19 iPad and M4 iPad Air Said to Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »