Redmi recently launched the Note 12 series of smartphones globally. The series consists of four models — the Redmi Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G, Note 12 Pro+ 5G, and the newly unveiled Redmi Note 12 4G. Apart from the 4G device, all the Note 12 models launched in India earlier this year. The company confirmed that the Note 12 4G will launch in the Indian market on March 30. Now, Redmi India has confirmed that another device, the Redmi 12C will launch in India on the same day.

On the company landing page, Xiaomi reveals that the phone will feature the same MediaTek Helio G85 chipset it launched with in China and Indonesia previously. The company also confirms that the budget offering will be priced under Rs. 10,000 in India.

Offered in Shadow Black, Sea Blue, Mint Green, and Lavender (translated) colour options in China, the base 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage model of the Redmi 12C costs CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,400). The 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage model costs CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,600), while the high-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,800).

The Indian variant of the smartphone is set to feature a similar 6.71-inch LCD HD+(1,650x720) display with a 20.6:9 aspect ratio, a 1500:1 contrast ratio, and a peak brightness level of 500 nits, as its other variants.

For optics, the Redmi 12C launching in India will also feature a 50-megapixel AI dual rear camera and is likely to come equipped with a 5-megapixel front camera housed in a centred waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

Redmi also confirms that the phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery and feature up to 11GB extended RAM including 5GB virtual RAM. The previous variants of the Redmi 12C also came equipped with 10W charging support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

