Redmi 12C Set to Launch in India Alongside Redmi Note 12 4G on March 30

The Redmi 12C is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 March 2023 16:59 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi 12C launched in Shadow Black, Sea Blue, Mint Green, and Lavender colourways in China

  • Redmi 12C features a 6.71-inch LCD HD+ screen
  • The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support
  • It is available in three storage options

Redmi recently launched the Note 12 series of smartphones globally. The series consists of four models — the Redmi Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G, Note 12 Pro+ 5G, and the newly unveiled Redmi Note 12 4G. Apart from the 4G device, all the Note 12 models launched in India earlier this year. The company confirmed that the Note 12 4G will launch in the Indian market on March 30. Now, Redmi India has confirmed that another device, the Redmi 12C will launch in India on the same day.

On the company landing page, Xiaomi reveals that the phone will feature the same MediaTek Helio G85 chipset it launched with in China and Indonesia previously. The company also confirms that the budget offering will be priced under Rs. 10,000 in India.

Offered in Shadow Black, Sea Blue, Mint Green, and Lavender (translated) colour options in China, the base 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage model of the Redmi 12C costs CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,400). The 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage model costs CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,600), while the high-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,800).

The Indian variant of the smartphone is set to feature a similar 6.71-inch LCD HD+(1,650x720) display with a 20.6:9 aspect ratio, a 1500:1 contrast ratio, and a peak brightness level of 500 nits, as its other variants.

For optics, the Redmi 12C launching in India will also feature a 50-megapixel AI dual rear camera and is likely to come equipped with a 5-megapixel front camera housed in a centred waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

Redmi also confirms that the phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery and feature up to 11GB extended RAM including 5GB virtual RAM. The previous variants of the Redmi 12C also came equipped with 10W charging support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 12C, Redmi 12C India variant, Redmi 12C specifications
Elon Musk Denies Report on Plans for Multi-Billion Dollar Funding From Saudi, UAE for SpaceX
IISc Team Working on Antennas to Empower 6G Technology for V2X Communications

