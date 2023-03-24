Technology News

Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-inch AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched: All Details

Redmi Watch 3 is launched in Europe at a price of EUR 119 (approx Rs 10,600).

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 24 March 2023 18:54 IST
Redmi Watch 3 is available in Black and Ivory colour variants

Highlights
  • Redmi Watch 3 supports Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity
  • The smartwatch is compatible with Android 6.0 or iOS 12 and above
  • Redmi Watch 3 comes with over 121 sports modes

Redmi Watch 3 has been launched in Europe. The latest smartwatch from the Chinese manufacturer sports a 1.75-inch round AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 390×450 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. It comes with Bluetooth calling and over 120 sports modes along with several health suites and watch faces. The smartwatch is available in two colour variants — Black and Ivory. The company claims that the wearable features an SOS emergency call feature and packs a 289mAh battery.

Redmi Watch 3 price, availability

The Redmi Watch 3 has been launched in Europe at a price of EUR 119 (approx Rs. 10,600). The smartwatch is live for sale in the region. However, there is no detail on its availability in India and other markets. The smartwatch comes in two different colour variants — Black and Ivory. The smartwatch was launched in China last year in December.

Redmi Watch 3 specifications, features

The Redmi Watch 3 carries most of the features similar to its Chinese variants like a 1.75-inch AMOLED display, over 121 sports modes, a 298mAh battery and others. The watch's display comes with a 390x450 pixels resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and 600 nits of brightness. The Redmi Watch 3 supports Bluetooth calling as well as an SOS emergency call feature.

The smartwatch's high-end GNSS chip is claimed to be compatible with Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, and QZSS satellite positioning systems. The wearable comes with 121 sports modes like cycling, mountain climbing, and swimming. It also gets several health trackers like blood oxygen levels and heart rate monitors. The Redmi Watch 3 also features sleep-monitoring technology.

The smartwatch is powered by a 289mAh battery that is said to offer up to 12 days of battery life. Additionally, the watch also offers 5ATM water resistance. The Redmi Watch 3 is compatible with devices running on Android 6.0 or iOS 12 and above operating systems. It measures 42.58×36.56×9.99 mm and weighs around 37g. The watch comes with adjustable silicone straps.

Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories.
