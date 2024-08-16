Technology News
Redmi A3x With 6.71-Inch HD+ LCD Screen, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi A3x is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 August 2024 14:13 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi A3x 4G is offered in Midnight Black, Ocean Green, Olive Green and Starry White shades

Highlights
  • Redmi A3x carries an 8-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T603 chipset
  • The Redmi A3x display comes with Gorilla Glass 3 protection
Redmi A3x was initially launched in Pakistan in May this year and was listed on the company's global website in June. A couple of weeks back the handset was spotted on Amazon India. Now, the phone has been listed on the Xiaomi India website. The Indian version of the smartphone is similar the global counterparts. It has a circular camera deco design and a transparent mirror sheen glass rear panel. The Redmi A3x is powered by a Unisoc T603 processor and has a dual rear camera setup. 

Redmi A3x Price in India, Availability

The Redmi A3x price in India starts at Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB + 64GB option, while the 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 7,999. The phone is available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the Xiaomi India website. It is offered in four colour options — Midnight Black, Ocean Green, Olive Green, and Starry White.

Redmi A3x Specifications, Features

The Redmi A3x sports a 6.71-inch HD+ (720 x 1,650 pixels) LCD Dot Drop screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness level, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. 

As per the listing, the phone is powered by a Unisoc T603 chipset paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X which can be extended virtually to up to 8GB. The phone also supports up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage which is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card. The handset ships with Android 14-based HyperOS and is confirmed to get two major Android upgrades and three years of security updates.

For optics, the Redmi A3x has a dual rear camera unit which includes an 8-megapixel primary sensor, while there's a 5-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Redmi A3x is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging via a USB Type-C port. The phone supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, and GPS connectivity alongside a 3.5mm audio jack. For security, it carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports the AI face unlock feature as well. The handset measures 168.4 x 76.3 x 8.3mm in size.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi A3x, Redmi A3x India launch, Redmi A3x price in India, Redmi A3x Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi

Further reading: Redmi A3x, Redmi A3x India launch, Redmi A3x price in India, Redmi A3x Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Ola Electric Roadster Series EV Bikes Unveiled in India: All You Need to Know
Google to Fix Security Vulnerability on Pixel Phones That Could Allow Remote Access or Control: Report

