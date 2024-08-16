Redmi A3x was initially launched in Pakistan in May this year and was listed on the company's global website in June. A couple of weeks back the handset was spotted on Amazon India. Now, the phone has been listed on the Xiaomi India website. The Indian version of the smartphone is similar the global counterparts. It has a circular camera deco design and a transparent mirror sheen glass rear panel. The Redmi A3x is powered by a Unisoc T603 processor and has a dual rear camera setup.

Redmi A3x Price in India, Availability

The Redmi A3x price in India starts at Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB + 64GB option, while the 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 7,999. The phone is available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the Xiaomi India website. It is offered in four colour options — Midnight Black, Ocean Green, Olive Green, and Starry White.

Redmi A3x Specifications, Features

The Redmi A3x sports a 6.71-inch HD+ (720 x 1,650 pixels) LCD Dot Drop screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness level, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

As per the listing, the phone is powered by a Unisoc T603 chipset paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X which can be extended virtually to up to 8GB. The phone also supports up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage which is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card. The handset ships with Android 14-based HyperOS and is confirmed to get two major Android upgrades and three years of security updates.

For optics, the Redmi A3x has a dual rear camera unit which includes an 8-megapixel primary sensor, while there's a 5-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Redmi A3x is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging via a USB Type-C port. The phone supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, and GPS connectivity alongside a 3.5mm audio jack. For security, it carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports the AI face unlock feature as well. The handset measures 168.4 x 76.3 x 8.3mm in size.

