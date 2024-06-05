Technology News

Redmi A3x is confirmed to receive two major Android updates and three years of security updates.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 June 2024 19:32 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi A3x is listed in Aurora Green, Midnight Black and Midnight White shades

Highlights
  • Redmi A3x features a 6.71-inch HD+ LCD screen
  • It is equipped with up to 128GB of inbuilt storage
  • The Redmi A3x has a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support
Redmi A3x has been listed on Xiaomi's global website, indicating that the phone could launch soon. The listing has revealed the design and complete specifications of the phone, but the brand is yet to announce plans to launch the entry-level phone in markets, including India. The Redmi A3x features a 6.71-inch HD+ LCD screen and is equipped with a Unisoc T603 SoC. It will be available in three colour options and will sport an 8-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

Price and availability details of the Redmi A3x are expected to be announced when the phone is launched in specific markets. It is currently listed on the global website with two RAM and storage configurations — 3GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB — and Aurora Green, Midnight Black and Midnight White colour options.

The Redmi A3x is already available in Pakistan with a price tag of PKR 18,999 (roughly Rs. 5,700). It is expected to go on sale in India soon. It is likely to sit alongside the standard Redmi A3 in the country.

Redmi A3x specifications

As per the listing, the dual SIM (Nano) Redmi A3x runs on Android 14 and it is confirmed to receive two major Android updates and three years of security patch updates. It gets a 6.71-inch HD + (720 x 1,650) LCD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 500 nits local peak brightness. It is shown with a waterdrop-style notch display.

The new Redmi A-series phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T603 SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The inbuilt RAM can be expanded up to 8GB with additional onboard storage while the given storage can be expanded up to 1TB through a microSD card.

For optics, the Redmi A3x boasts a dual rear camera setup, comprising an 8-megapixel rear camera along with a QVGA sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 5-megapixel camera on the front.

As per the listing, connectivity options on the Redmi A3x include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, virtual ambient light sensor, e-compass, and proximity sensor. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports an AI-based face unlock feature.

The Redmi A3x has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. It measures 168.4×76.3×8.3mm.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
