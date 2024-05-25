Redmi A3x has been launched by the company in Pakistan, and the latest handset in the brand's A series is powered by a Unisoc T603 mobile processor, along with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It has a 6.71-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the rear panel is covered in glass and features a centrally aligned camera module with a metallic ring. The newly announced Redmi A3x runs on Android 14 and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W charging.

Redmi A3x price, availability

Redmi A3x price is set at PKR 18,999 (roughly Rs. 5,700) and the smartphone will be available in a single 3GB+64GB RAM and storage configuration. It is currently available for purchase in Pakistan via the company's online store, and other sellers like Corecart and Daraz.

Customers can purchase the Redmi A3x in Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Moonlight White colour options. Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Redmi A3x in other markets, including India, at a later date.

Redmi A3x specifications, features

The dual-SIM Redmi A3x runs on Android 14-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box. The handset sports a 6.71-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The company has equipped the Redmi A3x with an octa core Unisoc T603 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM.

You get an 8-megapixel rear camera on the Redmi A3x, along with an unspecified secondary camera. The phone lets you take selfies and video chats using a 5-megapixel camera located on the front in a waterdrop style notch.

The Redmi A3x is equipped with 64GB of inbuilt storage that can be further expanded (up to 1TB via MicroSD card slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone has a side mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication and has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging. The handset measures 168.3x76.3x8.3 mm and weighs 199g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.