Redmi A3x features a 6.71-inch HD + (720 x 1,650) LCD display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 July 2024 14:59 IST
Redmi A3x With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Listed on Amazon India Website: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi Global

Redmi A3x is listed in Midnight Black, Ocean Green, Olive Green and Starry White colour options

Highlights
  • Amazon has listed 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the phone
  • Redmi A3x boasts an 8-megapixel dual AI rear camera setup
  • Price, availability details about Redmi A3x are not announced yet
Redmi A3x was launched in select global markets last month. Now, the Redmi A-series smartphone has been listed on the Amazon India website for sale. The listing has revealed the price, launch offers, design and complete specifications of the phone, but the Xiaomi sub-brand has not made any official announcement regarding its India launch yet. The Redmi A3x is available for purchase on the e-commerce website in four colour options with an entry-level price tag. It runs on an octa-core chipset and has dual rear cameras.

Redmi A3x price in India

Amazon India has listed the Redmi A3x with a price tag of Rs. 6,999 for the single 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is offered in Midnight Black, Ocean Green, Olive Green and Starry White colour options. Shoppers with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card can avail of up to Rs. 2,500 welcome rewards while making purchases. Additionally, payments made through select cards from HDFC and other banks can get up to Rs. 1,750 discount.

However, price and availability details about the Redmi A3x are not listed on the company's India website at the time of writing. No announcements about the launch were made by Xiaomi's official X handle either.

The Redmi A3x is listed on the global website with two RAM and storage configurations — 3GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB. It is up for sale in Pakistan with a price tag of PKR 18,999 (roughly Rs. 5,700) from May.

Redmi A3x specifications

As per the listing, the dual SIM (Nano) Redmi A3x runs on Android 14 and features a 6.71-inch HD + (720 x 1,650) LCD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 500 nits local peak brightness. It has a waterdrop-style notch display. It runs on an octa-core chipset coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Amazon listing doesn't specify the chipset, but Xiaomi's global website confirms that it is Unisoc T603 SoC. The inbuilt RAM can be expanded up to 6GB with additional onboard storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB through a microSD card.

For optics, the Redmi A3x boasts an 8-megapixel dual AI rear camera setup. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. As per the listing, connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging.

