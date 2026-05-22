HMD recently launched the Vibe 2 5G in India as an affordable 5G smartphone with a 120Hz display and a large 6,000mAh battery. It competes with the Redmi A7 4G, which focuses on long software support and a bigger battery, and the Lava Yuva Star 3, which targets budget-conscious buyers with a lower price tag and a clean Android experience. All three handsets cater to entry-level users, but they differ in connectivity options, performance, software support, and battery capacity.

Buyers looking for a smartphone under Rs. 11,000 now have multiple options across different price points. While the HMD Vibe 2 5G brings next-generation network support, the Redmi A7 4G offers extended software updates and expandable storage, and the Lava Yuva Star 3 aims to deliver essential smartphone features at a more affordable price. Here's how the three smartphones compare.

HMD Vibe 2 5G vs Redmi A7 4G vs Lava Yuva Star 3: Price in India

HMD Vibe 2 5G: The HMD Vibe 2 5G starts at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, while the 4GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 11,999. It is available in Cosmic Lavender, Nordic Blue, and Peach Pink colour options.

Redmi A7 4G: The Redmi A7 4G is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the sole 3GB + 64GB RAM and storage configuration. Xiaomi has not announced additional variants.

Lava Yuva Star 3: The Lava Yuva Star 3 costs Rs. 7,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The handset is offered in Indus Black and Siachen White colour options.

HMD Vibe 2 5G vs Redmi A7 4G vs Lava Yuva Star 3: Display, Software

HMD Vibe 2 5G: The handset features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of 265ppi. It ships with Android 16.

Redmi A7 4G: Redmi equips the A7 4G with a larger 6.88-inch HD+ display offering a 720×1,600-pixel resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, wet touch support, TÜV-certified eye protection, and up to 600 nits peak brightness. The handset runs Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

Lava Yuva Star 3: The Lava Yuva Star 3 sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs Android 15 Go Edition out of the box.

HMD Vibe 2 5G vs Redmi A7 4G vs Lava Yuva Star 3: Processor, Battery

HMD Vibe 2 5G: The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T8200 chip clocked at up to 2.3GHz. It comes with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The handset packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, and the charger is included in the retail box.

Redmi A7 4G: The Redmi A7 4G runs on the Unisoc T7250 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It supports virtual RAM expansion and storage expansion of up to 2TB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The handset houses a 6,300mAh battery with 15W wired charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging support.

Lava Yuva Star 3: Lava has equipped the Yuva Star 3 with an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone also supports virtual RAM expansion of up to 8GB. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Lava claims the battery can provide up to 30 hours of talk time and up to 340 hours of standby time.

HMD Vibe 2 5G vs Redmi A7 4G vs Lava Yuva Star 3: Cameras, Dimensions

HMD Vibe 2 5G: For photography, the HMD Vibe 2 5G features an AI-backed 50-megapixel primary rear camera with LED flash support. It also includes an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The handset measures 168 x 77.7 x 8.6mm and weighs 210g.

Redmi A7 4G: The Redmi A7 4G carries a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset measures 171.56 x 79.47 x 8.15mm and weighs 208g.

Lava Yuva Star 3: The Lava Yuva Star 3 offers an AI-backed 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The handset measures 164.9 x 76.1 x 8.5mm and weighs 193.7g.

HMD Vibe 2 5G vs Redmi A7 4G vs Lava Yuva Star 3: Which Should You Buy?

The HMD Vibe 2 5G is the best option for users who want 5G connectivity, a 120Hz display, and a higher-resolution 50-megapixel camera without spending significantly more. The Redmi A7 4G stands out with its larger battery, long-term software support, brighter display, and extensive storage expansion capabilities. Meanwhile, the Lava Yuva Star 3 is the most affordable option and should appeal to buyers seeking a basic Android smartphone for everyday communication, social media, and media consumption.

FAQs

1. Which phone has the best display?

The Redmi A7 4G offers the largest display and the highest peak brightness at up to 800 nits, while the HMD Vibe 2 5G matches it with a 120Hz refresh rate.

2. Which phone has the biggest battery?

The Redmi A7 4G leads with a 6,300mAh battery, followed by the HMD Vibe 2 5G with a 6,000mAh battery and the Lava Yuva Star 3 with a 5,000mAh unit.

3. Which phone offers better performance?

On paper, the Redmi A7 4G should offer the best overall performance thanks to its Unisoc T7250 chipset and LPDDR4X RAM, while the HMD Vibe 2 5G follows closely with its octa-core Unisoc processor.