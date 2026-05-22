The Redmi Note 15 series was launched earlier this year. The lineup in India, which previously comprised the standard model, a Pro variant, and the Note 15 Pro+, was recently expanded with the introduction of the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G. A recent listing on a certification platform indicates that its successor, the Redmi Note 17 series, may already be in development. The listing not only confirms the existence of the handset but also suggests that the company could unveil the Redmi Note 17 lineup earlier than expected.

Redmi Note 17 GSMA Database Listing

According to a report, the Redmi Note 17 has been spotted in the GSMA IMEI database with the model numbers 26012RN62L, 26012RN62Y, and 26012RN62A. The registrations reportedly correspond to global and Latin American variants of the smartphone. This suggests that Xiaomi may be preparing the purported handset for multiple international markets.

While the database entry does not reveal any hardware specifications, it points to multiple regional variants currently in development.

However, the database listing currently does not include variants intended for China or India, which are said to be two of Xiaomi's largest smartphone markets. It is yet to be determined whether these versions will appear in future certifications or with different model numbers.

Per recent trends, Redmi Note smartphones are typically introduced later in the year. The appearance of the Redmi Note 17 in the GSMA database suggests that Xiaomi could be planning an earlier launch cycle for the upcoming generation.

The report further claims that Xiaomi may be looking to streamline the numbering across its smartphone portfolio. Thus, the company could skip the number “16” and directly launch the Redmi Note 17 instead.

While specifications officially remain under wraps, details about the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max were recently discovered via HyperOS code changes. A tipster suggested that the purported handset may retain a similar camera setup to its predecessor. The optics unit is said to be headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. It is likely to be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with the Omnivision OV08F10 sensor.

On the front, the Note 17 Pro Max is tipped to feature a 32-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL S5KKDS sensor for selfies and video calls. This camera setup, notably, is similar to the Redmi Note 15 Pro+.