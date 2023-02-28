Redmi has officially confirmed a new fast charging technology, namely the 300W Immortal Second Charger, which claims to fully charge a smartphone in five minutes. The Chinese phone manufacturing company has yet to confirm the technical aspects of the charging technology. Fast charging is an extremely popular feature in smartphones these days that allows users to charge their devices much quicker than it would normally take. Not all products or brands use a similar type of fast charging, and not all chargers assist all the different standards.

According to Redmi's translated Weibo post, the new charging technology is named "300W Immortal Second Charger," which indicates that it could be an alternative charging technology. Further information about the charging technology will be revealed in time by the company.

The newly confirmed charging technology claims to be able to charge a 4,100mAh battery to 10 percent in 43 seconds, 50 percent in two minutes and 13 seconds, and 100 percent in five minutes. The company also noted that this is not a completely new technology, but a modification of the one present on a Redmi Note 12 Pro+ variant.

“This is the 300W charging test of the Note 12 Pro+ magic version,” the post reads.

The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition, available only in China, is the company's fastest charging smartphone to date. It supports 210W charging and claims to charge the device completely in about 10 minutes.

Among competitors, the Realme GT Neo 5 was announced as the world's first smartphone with 240W charging earlier this year. It claims to be the fastest charging speed that a USB-C port can support, charging the 4,600mAh battery-supported phone completely in under 10 minutes. The device ships with a 20V/12A adapter.

The Realme GT Neo 5 also launched with a 150W fast charging variant with a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with a 20V/8A adapter in the box.

