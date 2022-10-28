Oppo is believed to be working on a high-end A series smartphone. A reliable tipster has claimed that the next entry in the lineup could get a 108-megapixel primary rear camera and support for 67W fast charging. This smartphone is claimed to also offer a high screen-to-body ratio. The actual moniker and other detailed specifications of this smartphone are still unknown. The Oppo A series normally features entry-level or budget smartphones. The Chinese smartphone brand has launched three Oppo A series handsets in India this month.

According to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, Oppo could be working on a new Oppo A series smartphone with high-end specifications. The tipster claims that this handset has a 2.3mm chin and sports the highest screen-to-body ratio ever offered in the Oppo A series.

This rumoured Oppo handset is also believed to sport a curved display with 2160Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming. This technology reduces screen flickering and offers a smooth display experience. The handset is also said to sport a hole-punch slot for the selfie camera on the front.

It is tipped to feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor, however, its remaining camera configuration is still under wraps. This Oppo A series handset is expected to also offer 67W fast charging support. The tipster's post does not contain information regarding a possible launch date or moniker.

In related news, three Oppo A series smartphones were launched in India this month. Starting with the Oppo A17, which is priced at Rs. 12,499. This smartphone features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The company also launched the Oppo A77s at Rs. 17,999. It sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen and packs a Snapdragon 680 SoC. Finally, it recently debuted the Oppo A17k in India, which is an entry-level smartphone priced at Rs. 10,499.

