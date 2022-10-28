Technology News
Oppo A Series Smartphone With 108-Megapixel Main Camera, 67W Charging Tipped to Be in the Works

This Oppo A series smartphone could feature a curved display.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 28 October 2022 18:51 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo recently launched the Oppo A77s in India, as well as two other A series handsets

Highlights
  • Oppo could give it a display with 2160Hz PWM dimming
  • The handset is said to feature a hole-punch cutout for front camera
  • Oppo is yet to confirm the existence of this smartphone

Oppo is believed to be working on a high-end A series smartphone. A reliable tipster has claimed that the next entry in the lineup could get a 108-megapixel primary rear camera and support for 67W fast charging. This smartphone is claimed to also offer a high screen-to-body ratio. The actual moniker and other detailed specifications of this smartphone are still unknown. The Oppo A series normally features entry-level or budget smartphones. The Chinese smartphone brand has launched three Oppo A series handsets in India this month.

According to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, Oppo could be working on a new Oppo A series smartphone with high-end specifications. The tipster claims that this handset has a 2.3mm chin and sports the highest screen-to-body ratio ever offered in the Oppo A series.

This rumoured Oppo handset is also believed to sport a curved display with 2160Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming. This technology reduces screen flickering and offers a smooth display experience. The handset is also said to sport a hole-punch slot for the selfie camera on the front.

It is tipped to feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor, however, its remaining camera configuration is still under wraps. This Oppo A series handset is expected to also offer 67W fast charging support. The tipster's post does not contain information regarding a possible launch date or moniker.

In related news, three Oppo A series smartphones were launched in India this month. Starting with the Oppo A17, which is priced at Rs. 12,499. This smartphone features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The company also launched the Oppo A77s at Rs. 17,999. It sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen and packs a Snapdragon 680 SoC. Finally, it recently debuted the Oppo A17k in India, which is an entry-level smartphone priced at Rs. 10,499.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
