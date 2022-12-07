Technology News
Redmi Note 12 5G Series India Launch Teased by Xiaomi: All Details

Redmi Note 12 series was launched in China in October.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 7 December 2022 19:36 IST
Redmi Note 12 5G Series India Launch Teased by Xiaomi: All Details

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Redmi Note 12 lineup recently launched in China

Highlights
  • Xiaomi has dubbed the Redmi Note 12 5G series as “Super Note”
  • Xiaomi's teaser has not confirmed a release date in India
  • Chinese variant of Redmi Note 12 Pro models run on Dimensity 1080 SoC

Redmi Note 12 5G series launch in India has been teased by Xiaomi, confirming the upcoming launch of the smartphone in the country. The Chinese manufacturer has begun asking interested users to sign up for further alerts about the device. The Note 12 Series, comprising the Redmi Note 12, the Note 12 Pro and the Note 12 Pro +, recently launched in China and going by Xiaomi's teaser, the phones appear to sport a similar design in India. The company has not confirmed an official release date for the Redmi Note 12 series in India, or confirmed which phones will debut in the country.

The Xiaomi teaser page mentions that the Redmi Note 12 5G series, dubbed “Super Note”, is coming soon, showcasing a triple rear camera design in the promotional images.

It was earlier expected that the Note 12 5G series would debut in India rebranded as a Poco smartphone. However, Poco India head Himanshu Tandon later denied the rumours in a tweet. The Xiaomi teaser also confirms that the Note 12 5G series will retain its branding in India.

The specifications for the Note 12 5G series India variant haven't been revealed yet, but looking at the details from the phone's launch in China could tell us what to expect. The top end model Note 12 Pro+ features a 200-megapixel primary camera, along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ handset sports a 120Hz 6.67-inch OLED display that supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. It packs a 5,000mAH battery and supports 120W fast changing. Both the Redmi Note 12 Pro and the Note 12 Pro+ run on a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, while the base model Note 12 is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. It is worth noting that some of these specifications may change for the Indian models.

In addition to the three models, the Note 12 series launched in China with two customised variants of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, namely the Trend Edition and the Discovery Edition/Explorer Edition, the latter of which featured support for 210W fast charging. However, the Beijing-based manufacturer has not yet confirmed the number of variants for the India launch of the series, or whether the special editions will make their debut in the country.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition

Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-Ultrapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2000 pixels
Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
Central Bank Digital Currency Transactions to Remain Anonymous 'To a Certain Degree': RBI
RBI to Introduce 'Single Block, Multiple Debits' Feature on UPI for E-Commerce, Investments
Redmi Note 12 5G Series India Launch Teased by Xiaomi: All Details
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

