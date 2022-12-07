Redmi Note 12 5G series launch in India has been teased by Xiaomi, confirming the upcoming launch of the smartphone in the country. The Chinese manufacturer has begun asking interested users to sign up for further alerts about the device. The Note 12 Series, comprising the Redmi Note 12, the Note 12 Pro and the Note 12 Pro +, recently launched in China and going by Xiaomi's teaser, the phones appear to sport a similar design in India. The company has not confirmed an official release date for the Redmi Note 12 series in India, or confirmed which phones will debut in the country.

The Xiaomi teaser page mentions that the Redmi Note 12 5G series, dubbed “Super Note”, is coming soon, showcasing a triple rear camera design in the promotional images.

It was earlier expected that the Note 12 5G series would debut in India rebranded as a Poco smartphone. However, Poco India head Himanshu Tandon later denied the rumours in a tweet. The Xiaomi teaser also confirms that the Note 12 5G series will retain its branding in India.

The specifications for the Note 12 5G series India variant haven't been revealed yet, but looking at the details from the phone's launch in China could tell us what to expect. The top end model Note 12 Pro+ features a 200-megapixel primary camera, along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ handset sports a 120Hz 6.67-inch OLED display that supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. It packs a 5,000mAH battery and supports 120W fast changing. Both the Redmi Note 12 Pro and the Note 12 Pro+ run on a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, while the base model Note 12 is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. It is worth noting that some of these specifications may change for the Indian models.

In addition to the three models, the Note 12 series launched in China with two customised variants of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, namely the Trend Edition and the Discovery Edition/Explorer Edition, the latter of which featured support for 210W fast charging. However, the Beijing-based manufacturer has not yet confirmed the number of variants for the India launch of the series, or whether the special editions will make their debut in the country.

