  Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website, Could Launch as Rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro: Report

Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website, Could Launch as Rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro: Report

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G was launched in China in October with a starting price tag of CNY 1699 (roughly Rs. 19,300).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 2 December 2022 17:07 IST
Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website, Could Launch as Rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro: Report

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 732G SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G is expected to launch soon
  • It was spotted on the IMEI database with model number sweet_k6a_global
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G and Redmi Note 10 Pro may have similar specification

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC was launched in Xiaomi's home country in October last week. Now, the 4G variant of the handset has reportedly appeared on the IMEI database indicating an imminent launch in global markets. It is said to come as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The alleged listing of Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G suggested the codename, sweet_k6a_global, while the global variant of Redmi Note 10 Pro is codenamed sweet_global.

As per a report by Xiaomiui, Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G has made its appearance on the IMEI database with the model number sweet_k6a_global. Meanwhile, the global variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro has the codename sweet_global. Based on this, the report claims that Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G will debut as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

Xiaomi previously planned to launch the sweet_k6a_global as Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023, the report said adding that the Chinese company has changed the model name to match with the latest generation of the Note series.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G reportedly has model number K6a, while Redmi Note 10 Pro's model number is K6. Besides some design changes and camera upgrades, the former could offer specifications similar to the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, coupled with an Adreno 618 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G was launched in China in October with a starting price tag of CNY 1699 (roughly Rs. 19,300) for the base 6GB RAM +128GB storage model.

It runs on Android-12-based MIUI 13 and sports a 6,67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and Mali-G68 GPU. The smartphone houses a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, along with a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. A 5,000mAh battery, up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage and 67W fast charging support are the other key specifications of the smartphone.

Are the gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro worth the price jump? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Specifications, Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website, Could Launch as Rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro: Report
