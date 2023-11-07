Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale will be live for a few more days with jaw-dropping discounts on a range of products. The 10-day sale started on November 2 and will end on November 11. Besides the regular discounts, the online marketplace is providing a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit card transactions during the sale. Further, there are Paytm-based offers, exchange discounts as well as no-cost EMI payment options. Several Android smartphone brands including Samsung, Oppo, and Realme are offering discounts and deals on their smartphones on Flipkart.

Here, we've included the handpicked best smartphone deals that you can get on the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale now.

Motorola Edge 40

The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Motorola Edge 40 is listed on Flipkart for Rs. 26,999, down from Rs. 34,999. Purchases made through SBI bank cards can get up to a Rs. 1,500 discount as well. Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 23,799. The Motorola Edge 40 runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC and has a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) pOLED display. It features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. It is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with 68W wired TurboPower charging support.

Buy now at Rs. 26,999 (MRP: Rs. 34,999)

Oppo Reno 10 5G

The Oppo Reno 10 5G can be grabbed during the sale for Rs. 32,249 (including bank offers), down from the original price tag of Rs. 32,999. Further, there is up to Rs. 25,799 exchange discount. The Oppo Reno 10 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) OLED 3D curved display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM.

Buy now at Rs. 26,999 (MRP: Rs. 32,999)

Google Pixel 7a

Flipkart is offering the Google Pixel 7a for Rs. 35,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Bank discounts can further bring down the effective price to Rs. 32,499. The handset was launched in India earlier this year at Rs. 43,999. Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 31,299 as an exchange discount. The Pixel 7a runs on the Tensor G2 chipset. It features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is equipped with dual rear cameras.

Buy now at Rs. 32,499 (MRP: Rs. 43,999)

Realme 11 Pro 5G

The Realme 11 Pro 5G is listed for Rs. 21,999 in the ongoing Flipkart sale, down from the original price of Rs. 25,999. Interested users can avail exchange discount of up to Rs. 18,799. Flipkart is providing Rs. 1,500 instant discount for purchases made through SBI credit cards. Additionally, buyers can also avail a no-cost EMI offers. The Realme 11 Pro 5G has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) curved display and is powered by the octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.

Buy now at Rs. 21,999 (MRP: Rs. 25,999)

Poco F5 5G

During the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale in India, Poco F5's price starts at Rs. 23,999. Shoppers can also further reduce the total cost by availing of a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit card transactions. The Poco F5 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W Turbocharging. It has a triple rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor

Buy now at Rs. 23,999 (MRP: Rs. 34,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is offered at a discounted price of Rs. 20,999 during the 2023 Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. An exchange offer of Rs. 14,799 can bring the effective price of the product even lower. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Buy now at Rs. 20,999 (MRP: Rs. 27,999

Samsung Galaxy F34

The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy F34 is available for Rs. 16,499 in the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali festival sale. SBI card holders can receive up to Rs. 1,500 instant cashback and interested shoppers can exchange their old smartphone to get an Rs. 13,299 additional discount. The Galaxy F34 packs a large 6,000mAh battery and is equipped with an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC.

Buy now at Rs. 16,499 (MRP: Rs. 24,499)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.