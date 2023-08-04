Amazon started its Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 in India on Thursday, August 3. The sale will end on August 8. The annual sale offers include a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit cards. There's up to 40 percent off on smartphones. There are no-cost EMI options, coupon-based offers and additional exchange offers. Xiaomi's Mi 11X Pro, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi 9A Sport, Xiaomi MI 10T, and Redmi Note 11T are among a string of other smartphones that are available at discounted prices during the sale.

Mi 11X Pro

Mi 11X Pro is listed with a price tag of Rs. 39,999 during the sale on Amazon. Further, the e-commerce player is offering an Rs. 2,000 coupon discount and cashback for payments made via SBI credit cards. There is an exchange offer capped at Rs. 37,500. The Mi 11X Pro runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and flaunts a triple rear camera unit, led by a 108-megapixel shooter.

Buy now at: Rs. 37,999 (MRP Rs. 47,999)

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10S is available during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale at a price of Rs. 14,999 for the 64GB storage variant. Users can avail an additional discount of Rs. 1,000 using SBI Credit Card for their transaction. Buyers can also avail up to Rs. 14,200 exchange discount. The Redmi Note 10S comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Redmi 9A Sport

Redmi 9A Sport is currently available for Rs. 7,499. Now, Amazon is offering Rs. 1,000 instant discount for customers purchasing the phone using SBI credit cards. Further, there is an exchange offer capped at Rs. 7,100. EMI options start at Rs. 360. The Redmi 9A Sport runs on MediaTek Helio G25 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ display.

Buy now at: Rs. 7,499 (MRP Rs. 7,999)

Xiaomi Mi 10T

The Xiaomi Mi 10T is now available at Rs. 21,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, down from Rs. 39,999. To get an additional discount of Rs. 1,000, shoppers can make the transaction using their SBI credit card. Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 20,800. The Mi 10T comes with a 144Hz display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It features triple rear cameras, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It includes a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Buy now at: Rs. 21,990 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

Redmi Note 11T 5G

The Redmi Note 11T 5G can be purchased for Rs. 18,499 during the ongoing sale. Purchases using SBI credit cards are eligible for a Rs. 1,000 additional discount. Customers can also get an exchange discount of up to Rs. 17,500. The Redmi Note 11T 5G runs on MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dot display with 90Hz high refresh rate. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Buy now at: Rs. 18,499 (MRP Rs. 22,999)

Redmi 9

The Redmi 9 is currently listed for Rs. 9,499 on Amazon. SBI credit card users can avail of up to Rs. 1,250 cashback. EMI options start around Rs. 456. There is up to Rs. 8,800 exchange offer as well. The Redmi 9 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery inside. It houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera inside the waterdrop-style notch display.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,499 (MRP Rs. 10,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.