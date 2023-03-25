Redmi Note 12 Turbo — the company's most powerful smartphone in the Note 12 lineup — is set to make its debut in China next week. The Chinese phone manufacturer recently launched the other Redmi Note 12 series handsets in global markets, months after they were introduced in China and India. Ahead of the launch event for the Redmi Note 12 Turbo, the company has shared some of the smartphone's key specifications. It is confirmed to feature an OLED display and will be equipped with up to 1TB of storage.

In a series of posters shared on Weibo, Xiaomi has teased the arrival of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo ahead of its debut on March 28. The upcoming handset is confirmed to sport a 6.67-inch 12-bit OLED display with 1920Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) dimming, and HDR10+ support. Another poster shows the smartphone with a flat display and a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera.

The company previously revealed that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, a mobile chipset that was recently unveiled by Qualcomm. Now, the company has shared details of the RAM and storage on the handset. The Redmi Note 12 Turbo will be equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage, according to the company. However, it isn't immediately clear whether this includes the company's feature that utilises unused storage as additional virtual memory.

For images and videos, the smartphone is shown to feature a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 6-megapixel primary camera. The handset will also be equipped with NFC support that the company claims will work with campus and transportation cards for ten colleges and universities across China.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo will pack a 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to offer "1.33 days" of battery life. The phone will have a thickness of 7.9mm and will weigh 181g, according to yet another teaser poster shared by the company ahead of the debut of the smartphone in China on March 28.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.