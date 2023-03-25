Technology News

Redmi Note 12 Turbo Specifications Confirmed, Will Feature 16GB of RAM and 1TB Storage

Redmi Note 12 Turbo is confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to offer "1.33 days" of battery life.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 25 March 2023 20:02 IST
Redmi Note 12 Turbo Specifications Confirmed, Will Feature 16GB of RAM and 1TB Storage

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Redmi

Redmi Note 12 Turbo will debut in an Ice Feather White (translated from Chinese) colour option

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12 Turbo will launch in China on March 28
  • The company has already confirmed most of the handset's specifications
  • The Redmi Note 12 Turbo will feature a 64-megapixel rear camera

Redmi Note 12 Turbo — the company's most powerful smartphone in the Note 12 lineup — is set to make its debut in China next week. The Chinese phone manufacturer recently launched the other Redmi Note 12 series handsets in global markets, months after they were introduced in China and India. Ahead of the launch event for the Redmi Note 12 Turbo, the company has shared some of the smartphone's key specifications. It is confirmed to feature an OLED display and will be equipped with up to 1TB of storage.

In a series of posters shared on Weibo, Xiaomi has teased the arrival of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo ahead of its debut on March 28. The upcoming handset is confirmed to sport a 6.67-inch 12-bit OLED display with 1920Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) dimming, and HDR10+ support. Another poster shows the smartphone with a flat display and a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera.

The company previously revealed that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, a mobile chipset that was recently unveiled by Qualcomm. Now, the company has shared details of the RAM and storage on the handset. The Redmi Note 12 Turbo will be equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage, according to the company. However, it isn't immediately clear whether this includes the company's feature that utilises unused storage as additional virtual memory.

For images and videos, the smartphone is shown to feature a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 6-megapixel primary camera. The handset will also be equipped with NFC support that the company claims will work with campus and transportation cards for ten colleges and universities across China.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo will pack a 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to offer "1.33 days" of battery life. The phone will have a thickness of 7.9mm and will weigh 181g, according to yet another teaser poster shared by the company ahead of the debut of the smartphone in China on March 28.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 12 Turbo, Redmi Note 12 Turbo specifications, Redmi
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
ChatGPT Generates 'Formulaic' Academic Text, Can Be Picked Up by Existing AI-Detection Tools: Study
Asus ROG Phone 7 Series Key Specifications Leak Ahead of April 13 Launch Date: All Details

Related Stories

Redmi Note 12 Turbo Specifications Confirmed, Will Feature 16GB of RAM and 1TB Storage
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut
  2. Redmi Note 12 Turbo Confirmed to Feature 16GB of RAM and 1TB Storage
  3. Vivo V27 Pro Review: Many Ifs and Buts
  4. iQoo Z7x 5G Tipped to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Leaked
  5. Redmi Watch 3 With Bluetooth Calling Launched at This Price
  6. Google Reportedly Working to Roll Out This iOS-Like Feature for Android
  7. Moto G53s 5G Key Specifications Leaked via Google Play Console Listing: Details
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  9. Nothing Ear 2 Go on Sale in India for the First Time During Pre-Launch Sale
  10. Asus ROG Phone 7 Series Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 7 Series Key Specifications Leak Ahead of April 13 Launch Date: All Details
  2. Redmi Note 12 Turbo Specifications Confirmed, Will Feature 16GB of RAM and 1TB Storage
  3. ChatGPT Generates 'Formulaic' Academic Text, Can Be Picked Up by Existing AI-Detection Tools: Study
  4. BPCL Installs 19 EV Fast-Charging Corridors Along Highways in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu
  5. Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ With 5,000mAh Batteries, MediaTek Helio G36 SoC Launched: Specifications
  6. Jio Installs 1 Lakh Towers to Expedite 5G Rollout in India, Department of Telecom Data Shows
  7. AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) With USB Type-C Port to Launch by Q3 2023: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch on April 4: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Not in Development, Phone With Tri-Fold Display May Debut, Tipster Claims
  10. US Justice Department's Antitrust Case Against Google's Advertising Practices Gets Fast-Paced Schedule
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.