Redmi Note 12 Turbo has launched in China. It is the latest Redmi Note 12 series model to release in the market. The company recently launched the Redmi Note 12 series globally, which includes the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, and the Redmi Note 12 4G. The series is expected to expand further and include purported Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G and Redmi Note 12S handsets. The newly-launched Redmi Note 12 Turbo is equipped with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset.

Redmi Note 12 Turbo price

The Redmi Note 12 Turbo is available in four storage variants in China - the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,900), the 12GB + 256GB model is marked at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,300), the 12GB + 512GB is available at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,700), and the 16GB + 1TB storage model is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,400).

Redmi's Note 12 Turbo is offered in Xinghai Blue, Carbon Black, Ice Feather White (translated) colour options and is also available in a special Harry Potter Edition.

Meanwhile, the special edition model comes in a package including a customised back cover, a custom card pin, and some stickers, while the back of the device features the the ‘Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry' logo, Guardian deity “Stag” drawing, and an engraving of the Harry Potter logo. The rear camera slots are also made to resemble Harry's signature glasses and lightning scars.

Redmi Note 12 Turbo specifications features

The dual nano SIM-supported Redmi Note 12 Turbo features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x1,080) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and a peak brightness of 1000 nits.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset powers the Redmi Note 12 Turbo, as was confirmed previously. It is paired with an Adreno GPU, up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 1TB UFS 3.1 storage, which is expandable via a microSD card. The latest Redmi Note 12 ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14.

On the glittery back panel, the triple rear camera unit is accompanied by an LED flash. The camera unit includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Housed in a centred hole-punch cutout at the top of the display, a 16-megapixel front camera is included for selfies and video calls.

The Redmi Note 12 Turbo device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It also comes with 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and NFC connectivity. The smartphone also has a USB Type-C port for charging and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Weighing 181 grams, the handset measures 161.11mm x 74.95mm x 7.99mm in size.

