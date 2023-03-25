Asus ROG Phone 7 series is expected to debut on April 13. The smartphone maker has dropped a teaser for the upcoming gaming-focused handsets, but it hasn't revealed any details about their specifications. Ahead of the launch event, specifications of the phones have surfaced on the Internet. A tipster has claimed that the series will comprise two phones that will be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The smartphone is tipped to run on Android 13 out of the box.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (Twitter @yabhishekhd) has leaked information the Asus ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, which he claims will be launched by Asus as part of the ROG Phone 7 series. Yadav has also leaked key specifications of the handsets. The upcoming successor to Asus ROG Phone 6 will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

According to details shared by the tipster, the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 7 will feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor, accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide and 8-megapixel macro camera.

For selfies and video calls, the phones are expected to feature a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. Additionally, the phone will run Android 13 out of the box. The Asus ROG Phone 7 will measure 173 x 77 x 10.3mm and weigh 239g, the tipster claims.

While the series will share most of the specifications, as per details shared by Yadav, the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is expected to feature 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Asus previously confirmed the launch date of the Asus ROG Phone 7 in global markets. The phones will be launched on April 13, and they have already appeared on benchmarking website Geekbench. The listing on the site indicates the phone will feature a chipset with a peak clock speed of 3.19GHz — the Asus ROG Phone 7 is expected to feature Qualcomm's latest flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC that made its debut on several other flagship phones this year.

