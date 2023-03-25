Technology News
Asus ROG Phone 7 Series Key Specifications Leak Ahead of April 13 Launch Date: All Details

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is expected to feature 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 March 2023 19:27 IST
Asus ROG Phone 7 Series Key Specifications Leak Ahead of April 13 Launch Date: All Details

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Phone 7 will succeed the ROG Phone 6 (pictured) from 2022

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 7 series is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • Asus ROG Phone 7 is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel main camera
  • The smartphone will run on Android 13 out-of-the-box

Asus ROG Phone 7 series is expected to debut on April 13. The smartphone maker has dropped a teaser for the upcoming gaming-focused handsets, but it hasn't revealed any details about their specifications. Ahead of the launch event, specifications of the phones have surfaced on the Internet. A tipster has claimed that the series will comprise two phones that will be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The smartphone is tipped to run on Android 13 out of the box.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (Twitter @yabhishekhd) has leaked information the Asus ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, which he claims will be launched by Asus as part of the ROG Phone 7 series. Yadav has also leaked key specifications of the handsets. The upcoming successor to Asus ROG Phone 6 will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

According to details shared by the tipster, the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 7 will feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor, accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide and 8-megapixel macro camera.

For selfies and video calls, the phones are expected to feature a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. Additionally, the phone will run Android 13 out of the box. The Asus ROG Phone 7 will measure 173 x 77 x 10.3mm and weigh 239g, the tipster claims.

While the series will share most of the specifications, as per details shared by Yadav, the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is expected to feature 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Asus previously confirmed the launch date of the Asus ROG Phone 7 in global markets. The phones will be launched on April 13, and they have already appeared on benchmarking website Geekbench. The listing on the site indicates the phone will feature a chipset with a peak clock speed of 3.19GHz — the Asus ROG Phone 7 is expected to feature Qualcomm's latest flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC that made its debut on several other flagship phones this year. 

 

Comments

Further reading: Asus ROG Phone 7, Asus ROG Phone 7 specifications, Asus, Asus ROG
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
ChatGPT Generates 'Formulaic' Academic Text, Can Be Picked Up by Existing AI-Detection Tools: Study

