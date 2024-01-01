Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 13 Series Price in India Leaked Ahead of January 4 Launch; Colours, Storage Options Tipped

Redmi Note 13 Series Price in India Leaked Ahead of January 4 Launch; Colours, Storage Options Tipped

Redmi Note 13 series ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 January 2024 16:17 IST
Redmi Note 13 Series Price in India Leaked Ahead of January 4 Launch; Colours, Storage Options Tipped

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 13 series was launched in China in September

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 13 Pro+ supports 120W wired fast charging
  • The Pro and Pro+ models carry 200-megapixel main cameras
  • The base Redmi Note 13 gets a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC
Advertisement

Redmi Note 13 series, which was unveiled in China in September 2023, is confirmed to launch in India on January 4. The lineup consists of three models - the Redmi Note 13 5G, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. All of the handsets in the lineup include 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED screens and 16-megapixel front cameras. The phones have already been confirmed to be available in the country through Amazon and Flipkart. Ahead of the lineup's India debut, the likely price points of the models have surfaced online.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) shared a list that shows the colour options, RAM and storage configurations and prices of the Redmi Note 13 5G models. Notably, he also warns that he is not sure about the accuracy of the information, therefore, the following details must be taken with a pinch of salt.

redmi note 13 pro plus series price in india yabhishekhd inline note135g

Expected India price of Redmi Note 13 5G series
Photo Credit: X/ @yabhishekhd

According to the leak, the base Redmi Note 13 5G will likely be priced at Rs. 20,999 for its 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and the 12GB + 256GB options could be marked at Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively. It is expected to be available in Prism Gold, Arctic White, and Stealth Black shades

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, on the other hand, is said to start from Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, whereas the 12GB + 256GB option could be priced at Rs. 32,999. The leak shows that this Pro model will likely be offered in Arctic White, Coral Purple, and Midnight Black colours.

The top-of-the-line Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, is expected to be available in three configurations. As per the leak, the 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants will likely be offered at Rs. 33,999, Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 37,999, respectively. This model is said to launch in India in Fusion White, Fusion Purple, and Fusion Black colourways.

The Indian variants of the Redmi Note 13 5G models are expected to get similar specifications as their Chinese counterparts. In China, the base model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, while the Pro and Pro+ models respectively come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipsets.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 13 price in India, Redmi Note 13 Pro price in India, Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus price in India, Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 5G Series, Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus, Xiaomi, Redmi Note 13 Series, Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus India launch
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Steam’s Best of 2023 Reveals Its Highest-Selling and Most-Played Games of the Past Year
Realme Set to Announce New Phone in India on January 3, Could Be Realme 12 Series
Redmi Note 13 Series Price in India Leaked Ahead of January 4 Launch; Colours, Storage Options Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 Series Price in India, Colour Options Tipped Before Launch
  2. Vivo V30 Lite 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched at This Price
  3. iPhone 15, iPad, MacBook Get Discounts in Apple Days Sale: See Offers
  4. OnePlus Ace 3 Teaser Shows Thin Bezels, Confirms More Details Ahead of Launch
  5. iPhone 16 Pro Models Tipped to Feature Larger Displays Again
  6. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Teaser Page Goes Live, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  7. Realme Will Provide an Update on a New Phone on This Date
  8. Poco X6 Series, Poco M6 4G Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked: See Here
  9. Redmi Note 13 4G, Note 13 Pro 4G Specifications Tipped Ahead of Debut
  10. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Price in India Leaked Online: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 3 Teaser Shows Thin Bezels, Confirmed to Get 3 Years of Android Updates
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Models Tipped to Feature Larger Displays Again; Full Dimensions Suggested
  3. Realme Set to Announce New Phone in India on January 3, Could Be Realme 12 Series
  4. Redmi Note 13 Series Price in India Leaked Ahead of January 4 Launch; Colours, Storage Options Tipped
  5. Steam’s Best of 2023 Reveals Its Highest-Selling and Most-Played Games of the Past Year
  6. ISRO Successfully Launches X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite; Will Study Black Holes, Other Celestial Objects
  7. Poco X6 Series, Poco M6 4G Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked; Camera Details Tipped
  8. iPhone 15 Series, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches Available at Discounted Prices at Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale
  9. Microsoft Copilot App Now Available for iPhone and iPad Users With Free GPT-4 Access
  10. Boat Enigma Z20 With 1.5-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »