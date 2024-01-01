Redmi Note 13 series, which was unveiled in China in September 2023, is confirmed to launch in India on January 4. The lineup consists of three models - the Redmi Note 13 5G, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. All of the handsets in the lineup include 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED screens and 16-megapixel front cameras. The phones have already been confirmed to be available in the country through Amazon and Flipkart. Ahead of the lineup's India debut, the likely price points of the models have surfaced online.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) shared a list that shows the colour options, RAM and storage configurations and prices of the Redmi Note 13 5G models. Notably, he also warns that he is not sure about the accuracy of the information, therefore, the following details must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Expected India price of Redmi Note 13 5G series

Photo Credit: X/ @yabhishekhd

According to the leak, the base Redmi Note 13 5G will likely be priced at Rs. 20,999 for its 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and the 12GB + 256GB options could be marked at Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively. It is expected to be available in Prism Gold, Arctic White, and Stealth Black shades

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, on the other hand, is said to start from Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, whereas the 12GB + 256GB option could be priced at Rs. 32,999. The leak shows that this Pro model will likely be offered in Arctic White, Coral Purple, and Midnight Black colours.

The top-of-the-line Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, is expected to be available in three configurations. As per the leak, the 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants will likely be offered at Rs. 33,999, Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 37,999, respectively. This model is said to launch in India in Fusion White, Fusion Purple, and Fusion Black colourways.

The Indian variants of the Redmi Note 13 5G models are expected to get similar specifications as their Chinese counterparts. In China, the base model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, while the Pro and Pro+ models respectively come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipsets.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.