Redmi Note 13 Turbo Specifications Tipped, Said to Get Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC

The phone is said to arrive as the Poco F6 in some markets

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 March 2024 14:40 IST
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is the most high end Note series device in India

Highlights
  • The Redmi Note 13 Turbo is tipped to have an OLED display
  • It could pack a massive 6,000mAh battery
  • The handset is said to run Android 14 out of the box
Amidst leaks of upcoming Qualcomm processors for mobile devices, there's now a new leak that suggests two upcoming smartphones that could feature it. Qualcomm, as per a recent report, is expected to announce its latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC alongside a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 at an event on March 18 in China. Now a leak has hinted that a new Redmi Note series phone called the Turbo is expected to feature one of the newly launched processors. More details of this mystery handset, which is also said to be rebranded as the Poco F6 in some markets, have been leaked.

The information comes from a known tipster, Digital Chat Station, who put up a post on Chinese microblogging platform, Weibo. The post suggests specifications of the previously rumoured device tagged as the Redmi Note 13 Turbo marked as model V2352A. The Turbo, according to an older report, is also said to get rebranded as the Poco F6 in certain markets (including India).

Getting into the details about the Redmi Turbo, it is said to have some ‘flagship killer' specifications. Key among these are the soon to be announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The processor is said to feature one Cortex-X4 core with a clock speed of 3.01GHz, four Cortex-A720 cores with a clock speed of 2.61GHz, and three Cortex-A520 cores with a clock speed of 1.84GHz for its CPU.

Additional details from this leak include more information about the phone's display. The tipster claims that the phone will have a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution. The display will also feature a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz and also offer pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming at 2,160Hz. The phone is said to run Android 14 out of the box, which means it should run Xiaomi's HyperOS custom skin. There's also information about the Redmi Note 13 Turbo's battery which the tipster claims has a capacity of 6,000mAh and can be charged using a cable at 80W.

Details about the phone getting re-branded as the Poco F6 for India are a bit conflicting. This is mainly because the currently available Poco F5 (Review) has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, meaning that the ideal processor upgrade would have been the unreleased Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. There are higher chances that Redmi Note 13 Turbo could be re-branded as the Poco F6 Pro instead, which according to a recent leak is said to offer a more relatable Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

As both smartphones have not been officially announced, we highly recommend that our readers take the above information with a pinch of salt.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Design stands out
  • IP68 Certification
  • Decent performance
  • Excellent Display
  • Solid primary camera
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Unreliable ultra-wide and macro cameras
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
