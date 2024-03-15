Amidst leaks of upcoming Qualcomm processors for mobile devices, there's now a new leak that suggests two upcoming smartphones that could feature it. Qualcomm, as per a recent report, is expected to announce its latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC alongside a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 at an event on March 18 in China. Now a leak has hinted that a new Redmi Note series phone called the Turbo is expected to feature one of the newly launched processors. More details of this mystery handset, which is also said to be rebranded as the Poco F6 in some markets, have been leaked.

The information comes from a known tipster, Digital Chat Station, who put up a post on Chinese microblogging platform, Weibo. The post suggests specifications of the previously rumoured device tagged as the Redmi Note 13 Turbo marked as model V2352A. The Turbo, according to an older report, is also said to get rebranded as the Poco F6 in certain markets (including India).

Getting into the details about the Redmi Turbo, it is said to have some ‘flagship killer' specifications. Key among these are the soon to be announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The processor is said to feature one Cortex-X4 core with a clock speed of 3.01GHz, four Cortex-A720 cores with a clock speed of 2.61GHz, and three Cortex-A520 cores with a clock speed of 1.84GHz for its CPU.

Additional details from this leak include more information about the phone's display. The tipster claims that the phone will have a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution. The display will also feature a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz and also offer pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming at 2,160Hz. The phone is said to run Android 14 out of the box, which means it should run Xiaomi's HyperOS custom skin. There's also information about the Redmi Note 13 Turbo's battery which the tipster claims has a capacity of 6,000mAh and can be charged using a cable at 80W.

Details about the phone getting re-branded as the Poco F6 for India are a bit conflicting. This is mainly because the currently available Poco F5 (Review) has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, meaning that the ideal processor upgrade would have been the unreleased Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. There are higher chances that Redmi Note 13 Turbo could be re-branded as the Poco F6 Pro instead, which according to a recent leak is said to offer a more relatable Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

As both smartphones have not been officially announced, we highly recommend that our readers take the above information with a pinch of salt.

