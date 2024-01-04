Poco X6 5G and Poco X6 Pro 5G India launch will take place on January 11. The Xiaomi sub-brand has already started teasing the specifications of the new X series phones. Ahead of the launch, an unboxing video of the Poco X6 5G has surfaced on the Web offering a hands-on look at the design. In the video, the 5G handset is seen in a white shade with a triple rear camera setup and a bundled 67W adapter. The Poco X6 5G is already confirmed to ship with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) has posted an unofficial unboxing video of Poco X6 5G giving us a glimpse at its several design-related elements. The video offers a good look at the phone from multiple angles. It is seen to have a dual-tone design with a glass back and a square-shaped rear camera bump. The video shows off the retail box of the handset that includes a black colour case, 67W charger, USB Type-C to 3.5mm adapter, documentation, a SIM-ejector tool, and the white colour variant of the smartphone itself.

On the back, the Poco X6 5G is seen with a camera module with three sensors. The camera setup is said to include a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. Further, there could be an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper. The post claims that the handset will run on Android 13-based MIUI 14 and have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It could pack a 5,100mAh battery.

Poco has already announced that the Poco X6 series will be launched in India on January 11. The regular Poco X6 5G is confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, while the Poco X6 Pro 5G will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC.

The vanilla model is tipped to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, which was launched in China in September. The Poco X6 Pro is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K70E.

