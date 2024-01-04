Technology News

Poco X6 5G Unboxing Video Suggests Design, Specifications Ahead of January 11 Launch

Poco X6 5G is tipped to pack a 5,100mAh battery with 67W charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 January 2024 15:21 IST
Poco X6 5G Unboxing Video Suggests Design, Specifications Ahead of January 11 Launch

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X6 will succeed Poco X5 (above)

  • A tipster has posted Poco X6 5G unboxing video
  • The video confirms various design elements
  • Poco X6 will run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC
Poco X6 5G and Poco X6 Pro 5G India launch will take place on January 11. The Xiaomi sub-brand has already started teasing the specifications of the new X series phones. Ahead of the launch, an unboxing video of the Poco X6 5G has surfaced on the Web offering a hands-on look at the design. In the video, the 5G handset is seen in a white shade with a triple rear camera setup and a bundled 67W adapter. The Poco X6 5G is already confirmed to ship with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) has posted an unofficial unboxing video of Poco X6 5G giving us a glimpse at its several design-related elements. The video offers a good look at the phone from multiple angles. It is seen to have a dual-tone design with a glass back and a square-shaped rear camera bump. The video shows off the retail box of the handset that includes a black colour case, 67W charger, USB Type-C to 3.5mm adapter, documentation, a SIM-ejector tool, and the white colour variant of the smartphone itself.

On the back, the Poco X6 5G is seen with a camera module with three sensors. The camera setup is said to include a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. Further, there could be an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper. The post claims that the handset will run on Android 13-based MIUI 14 and have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It could pack a 5,100mAh battery.

Poco has already announced that the Poco X6 series will be launched in India on January 11. The regular Poco X6 5G is confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, while the Poco X6 Pro 5G will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC.

The vanilla model is tipped to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, which was launched in China in September. The Poco X6 Pro is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K70E.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Poco X6, Poco X6 5G, Poco X6 5G Specifications, Poco, Poco X6 Pro
