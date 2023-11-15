Technology News

Redmi K70 Renders Leak Online; Suggests Redesigned Camera Bump

Redmi K70 series could debut in global markets outside China as the Poco F6 series.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 November 2023 17:44 IST
Redmi K70 Renders Leak Online; Suggests Redesigned Camera Bump

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi K60 (above) launched as the Poco F5 in global markets

Highlights
  • Handset is seen with a triple rear camera unit
  • Redmi K60 series was launched in global markets as Poco F5
  • Xiaomi has not officially shared details about the Redmi K70 series yet
Redmi K70 could be inching towards its launch as its renders have surfaced online providing the first apparent glimpse at the design. The leaked renders suggest a white colour option for the smartphone and it is seen with a hole punch cutout on the display. The screen appears to have slightly thick bezels as well. In the leaked images, the handset is seen with a triple rear camera unit alongside an LED flash. The Redmi K70 could succeed the Redmi K60 that went official in December last year.

Tipster Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) has posted renders showing the purported Redmi K70 in a white shade. We see a different rear camera bump on the new handset compared to the Redmi K60. Three sensors alongside the LED flash are seen arranged in four individual square-shaped modules on the rectangular-shaped camera island. In the older model, three cameras were arranged in a line. On the front of the phone, we can see a centrally placed hole-punch cutout for housing the selfie shooter and a flat display. The display is seen with slim bezels.

redmi k70 zionsanvin x Redmi K70

Purported Redmi K70
Photo Credit: X/ @ZionsAnvin

Further, the Redmi K70 appears to have a power button and the volume rocker on the left spine. The power button also looks like it could double as a fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi K60 series was launched in global markets outside China as Poco F5. It is, therefore, believed that the Redmi K70 could be renamed as the Poco F6 when it eventually arrives in Europe, India, and other markets. However, Xiaomi has not officially shared any details about the Redmi K70 series yet. Therefore these details can be taken with a pinch of salt.

Redmi K60 was launched with a price tag of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It features a 6.67-inch 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and runs on Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It has a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging support.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Poco F5 5G

Poco F5 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful processor for the price
  • Excellent gaming performance
  • Vibrant display
  • Good battery life
  • Slim design
  • Bad
  • Lacks a premium feel
  • Average selfie, ultra-wide cameras
  • Bloatware and notification spam in MIUI
Read detailed Poco F5 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Redmi K70 Renders Leak Online; Suggests Redesigned Camera Bump
