The Redmi Note 17 was launched in China on Tuesday as the successor to the Redmi Note 15. The handset was unveiled along with the Note 17 Pro. The Redmi Note 17 is currently on sale in the country in three colour options and three RAM and storage configurations. An octa core Snapdragon 4 series chipset powers the smartphone from the Xiaomi sub-brand. It also carries a 50-megapixel camera on the back, along with an LED flash. The Redmi Note 17 is backed by an 8,000mAh battery and offers support for wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port.

Redmi Note 17 Price, Availability

In China, the Redmi Note 17 is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the base variant featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration costs CNY 1,399 (about Rs. 20,000). Lastly, the top-of-the-line model, with 256GB of storage and the same RAM as the higher-end model, is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 23,000).

The new Redmi smartphone is currently on sale via the Xiaomi China online store. The Redmi Note 17 is offered in Black, Light Water Green, and Meteor Purple (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Redmi Note 17 Specifications, Features

The Redmi Note 17 is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS 3, which is based on Android 16. The handset sports a 7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,396 pixels) OLED display, offering up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 16.78 million colours, and wet touch 2.0 for better touch response with wet or damp fingers. The Xiaomi sub-brand claims that the handset ships with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Powering the Redmi Note 17 is an octa core Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 from Qualcomm, which is built on a 4nm process, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.3GHz. The smartphone also features an Adreno GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It is equipped with an in-display optical fingerprint scanner and face unlock support for security.

For optics, the Redmi Note 17 features a single 50-megapixel camera on the back with an f/1.8 aperture, housed inside a square-shaped camera module, along with an LED flash. The smartphone is also equipped with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, with an f/2.0 aperture, placed inside a hole-punch display cutout. The handset is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/30 fps.

The Redmi Note 17 packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, an accelerometer, an e-compass, and an IR blaster. The handset measures 169.7x79.14x8.26mm and weighs about 225g.