Redmi Turbo 4 will launch in China soon as a successor to the Redmi Turbo 3, which was unveiled in April. The company confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC. It is said to be the first handset to run on that chipset. The launch date of the phone has now been announced. Redmi has also teased the design and colour options of the anticipated phone. The official renders of the Redmi Turbo 4 have revealed its main camera details.

Redmi Turbo 4 Launch Date, Design, Colourway

The Redmi Turbo 4 will launch in China on January 2 at 2pm local time (11:30am IST), according to a Weibo post by Redmi. In another post, the company revealed the design of the handset. The phone is seen in a 'Lucky Cloud White' (translated from Chinese) shade. It appears with a "frosted soft fog glass back cover" with a vertical red line running through slightly right of centre.

The dual rear camera unit of the Redmi Turbo 4 is placed on the top left corner of the back panel. Two separate, circular camera slots are arranged vertically within a pill-shaped island. An elliptical LED flash unit is seen next to the camera module.

Redmi Turbo 4 Features

Text imprinted on the textured section of the Redmi Turbo 4 rear panel suggests that the handset will get an OIS-supported 1/1.5-inch 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a variable focal length of 15mm to 26mm.

Previously, the company confirmed that the Redmi Turbo 4 will carry a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC. A recent Geekbench listing suggested that the handset will support up to 16GB of RAM and run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

An earlier leak claimed that a Redmi Turbo 4 Pro variant is under development and it could pack a Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset, a 7,500mAh or larger battery, and support 90W wired fast charging.