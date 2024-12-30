Technology News
English Edition

Redmi Turbo 4 Launch Date Set for January 2; Design, Colourway Revealed

Redmi Turbo 4 will launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 December 2024 14:23 IST
Redmi Turbo 4 Launch Date Set for January 2; Design, Colourway Revealed

Photo Credit: Weibo/Redmi

Redmi Turbo 4 teased in a Lucky Cloud White (translated) shade

Highlights
  • Redmi Turbo 4 will get a 50-megapixel main camera
  • The handset will likely run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0
  • The Redmi Turbo 4 could be joined by a Pro variant
Advertisement

Redmi Turbo 4 will launch in China soon as a successor to the Redmi Turbo 3, which was unveiled in April. The company confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC. It is said to be the first handset to run on that chipset. The launch date of the phone has now been announced. Redmi has also teased the design and colour options of the anticipated phone. The official renders of the Redmi Turbo 4 have revealed its main camera details.

Redmi Turbo 4 Launch Date, Design, Colourway

The Redmi Turbo 4 will launch in China on January 2 at 2pm local time (11:30am IST), according to a Weibo post by Redmi. In another post, the company revealed the design of the handset. The phone is seen in a 'Lucky Cloud White' (translated from Chinese) shade. It appears with a "frosted soft fog glass back cover" with a vertical red line running through slightly right of centre.redmi turbo 4 weibo redmi inline turbo4

The dual rear camera unit of the Redmi Turbo 4 is placed on the top left corner of the back panel. Two separate, circular camera slots are arranged vertically within a pill-shaped island. An elliptical LED flash unit is seen next to the camera module.

Redmi Turbo 4 Features

Text imprinted on the textured section of the Redmi Turbo 4 rear panel suggests that the handset will get an OIS-supported 1/1.5-inch 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a variable focal length of 15mm to 26mm.

Previously, the company confirmed that the Redmi Turbo 4 will carry a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC. A recent Geekbench listing suggested that the handset will support up to 16GB of RAM and run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

An earlier leak claimed that a Redmi Turbo 4 Pro variant is under development and it could pack a Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset, a 7,500mAh or larger battery, and support 90W wired fast charging. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi Turbo 4, Redmi Turbo 4 launch, Redmi Turbo 4 design, Redmi Turbo 4 features, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Reportedly Bets Big on Gemini and AI, Says ‘2025 Will Be Critical’
Web3 Stakeholders Share Focus Points for 2025 as 2024 Wraps-Up

Related Stories

Redmi Turbo 4 Launch Date Set for January 2; Design, Colourway Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Receive a Small Price Bump
  2. Infinix Zero Flip Review: Affordable Flex
  3. Oppo Find N5 May Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC; Other Features Tipped
  4. Redmi Turbo 4 Launch Date, Design, Colourway Revealed
  5. HMD Pulse Pro Reportedly Receiving Android 15 Update
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Support Seamless Software Updates
  7. LG Will Unveil Its 5K2K Resolution Bendable Gaming Monitor at CES 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. Viduthalai Part 2 OTT Release Date: Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Might Stream Soon on ZEE5
  2. Gunaah Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. The Whole Truth OTT Release: Where to Watch, Cast, Plot, and More
  4. Jolly O Gymkhana OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Prabhu Deva, Madonna Sebastian’s Tamil Black Comedy
  5. 5 Major Ancient Egyptian Discoveries in 2024: Rare Artefacts, Rituals, Ancient Medical Insights, and More
  6. Sugarcane Documentary Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar: What You Need to Know
  7. US President-Elect Donald Trump Asks Supreme Court to Pause Law That Could Ban TikTok
  8. LG UltraGear GX9 Series With 5K2K OLED Display Announced Ahead of CES 2025
  9. Itel Zeno 10 Confirmed to Launch in India in January; Design Revealed, Key Features Leaked
  10. Google Said to Be Testing a New AI Overviews Animation for Search
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »