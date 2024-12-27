Technology News
Redmi Turbo 4 Runs Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC, 16GB RAM

Redmi Turbo 4 allegedly spotted on Geekbench with model number 24129RT7CC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 December 2024 19:43 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Turbo 3 is powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC

Highlights
  • The upcoming phone could run on Android 15
  • edmi Turbo 4 is likely to be offered internationally as the Poco X7 Pro
  • Redmi Turbo 3 is sold as Poco F6 in international markets outside China
Redmi Turbo 4 is all set to go official early next year with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC. Shortly after the Xiaomi sub-brand announced the arrival of the new Turbo series phone in its home country, it was spotted in the Geekbench database hinting at a few key specifications. The listing suggests the upcoming phone's operating system version and RAM. The Redmi Turbo 4 could debut as a successor to the Redmi Turbo 3

Redmi Turbo 4 is Listed on Geekbench

An unannounced Redmi handset was spotted on the Geekbench database with model number 24129RT7CC, which is said to be a Redmi Turbo 4 prototype. It has managed to get a single-core score of 1,649 and a multi-core score of 6,342. It is listed with 14.96 GB RAM and this could translate to 16GB on paper.

Further, the listing suggests Android 15 operating system on the Redmi Turbo 4. It is seen with an octa-core chipset with a motherboard codenamed 'rodin'. The CPU has a 4+3+1 architecture and the listing shows a prime CPU core with 3.25GHz clock speed, three cores capped at 3.00GHz, and four cores at 2.10GHz. These configurations indicate the presence of the MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC.

Earlier this week, Redmi announced that the Turbo 4 handset will be unveiled early next year as the first phone with the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC. It will come with upgrades over the Redmi Turbo 3, which was introduced in the Chinese market in April this year. 

The brand has not launched the Redmi Turbo 3 in markets outside China yet, but the handset powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC is sold as Poco F6 in international markets. The Redmi Turbo 4 is likely to be offered internationally as the Poco X7 Pro.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Redmi Turbo 4, Redmi Turbo 4 Specifications, Redmi, Poco
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
