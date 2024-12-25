Redmi Turbo 4 is set to arrive in China in early 2025. The company has confirmed that it will be the first phone to launch with the MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset. Notably, MediaTek recently launched its Dimensity 8400 SoC. Realme has confirmed that one of its future handsets will carry this processor. A tipster claims that it will be the Realme Neo 7 SE. It is expected to join the Realme Neo 7, launched in China earlier this month.

Redmi Turbo 4 Launch

Redmi confirmed in a Weibo post that its upcoming Turbo 4 handset, which is set to launch in early 2025, will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC. It is claimed to be the first phone to get that chipset.

Previous leaks have claimed that the Redmi Turbo 4 will likely arrive in China by January 2025. A leaked design render of the upcoming smartphone suggests it will have a dual rear camera setup and a flat display with uniform, very slim bezels.

Realme Neo 7 SE Teased

Realme, on the other hand, teased the launch of a new smartphone with the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC, which was recently unveiled. The company did not reveal the name of the upcoming handset. Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggested that this could be the Realme Neo 7 SE.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset sits above the Dimensity 8300 and comes with eight Arm Cortex-A725 cores, where a primary core clocks at 4.32GHz. It is paired with the Arm Mali-G720 GPU and is said to support up to LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The processor includes a MediaTek NPU 880, which helps it perform generative AI tasks.

The latest MediaTek chipset also has an inbuilt MediaTek Imagiq 1080 ISP which is claimed to help capture more light and focus faster. Smartphones with this SoC are said to support up to 320-megapixel camera sensors and displays with up to WQHD resolution with up to 144Hz refresh rate.

