Redmi Turbo 4 Pro to Launch Later This Month With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is tipped to sport a 1.5K resolution display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 April 2025 10:40 IST
Redmi Turbo 4 Pro to Launch Later This Month With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC

Photo Credit: Redmi

The base Redmi Turbo 4 (pictured) launched with MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset

Highlights
  • Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is expected to get a large battery
  • The handset may have a glass body with metal middle frame
  • Globally, the Turbo 4 Pro may launch as the Poco F7 handset
Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is expected to join the vanilla Redmi Turbo 4, which was unveiled in China in January. The Pro version could be unveiled later this month. A senior Redmi executive confirmed that a new Redmi handset will arrive with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC soon. This will likely be the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro. Previous leaks and reports have suggested several key features of the purported smartphone. Notably, the Redmi Turbo 4 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset.

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Launch

Redmi General Manager Thomas Wang said in a Weibo post that an upcoming Redmi handset will launch soon with the recently unveiled Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. The 4nm octa-core chipset supports up to 24GB LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It is claimed to deliver up to 31 percent improved CPU performance over the preceding Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Although Wang did not explicitly mention the name of the smartphone, his reply to user comments on his original post suggests that the phone is the anticipated Redmi Turbo 4 Pro and it may launch in China in April. A Weibo user commented "Turbo 4 Pro looks better (translated from Chinese)" and asked if it could be expected "this month." Wang responded to this in the affirmative.redmi turbo 4 pro launch weibo thomas wang inline thomas wang

The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro has previously been tipped to get a 1.5K resolution display. It is said to pack a battery with a capacity larger than 7,000mAh. It is said to bring flagship-level colour, material, and finish (CMF) to the midrange series and may have a glass body with a metal middle frame. Globally, including in India, it may launch as the Poco F7.

Redmi Turbo 4 features a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC, a 6,550mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support, a 6.67-inch 120Hz 1.5K OLED display, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The price of the handset starts in China at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,500) for the 12GB + 256GB option.

Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Redmi Turbo 4 Pro to Launch Later This Month With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
Comment
