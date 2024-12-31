Technology News
English Edition

Redmi Turbo 4 Battery, Build Details Revealed Ahead of January 2 Launch

Redmi Turbo 4 will get an OIS-supported 50-megapixel main camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 December 2024 16:57 IST
Redmi Turbo 4 Battery, Build Details Revealed Ahead of January 2 Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo/Redmi

Redmi Turbo 4 will come with a dual rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Redmi Turbo 4 may ship with HyperOS 2.0
  • The handset is tipped to get a 20-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The Redmi Turbo 4 will likely support 90W fast charging
Advertisement

Redmi Turbo 4 will launch in China on January 2. It is claimed to be the first smartphone to launch with MediaTek's octa-core Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset. The design and colourway of the upcoming handset have been confirmed previously. Now, the company has revealed the battery and build details of the phone. Several key features of the smartphone have been suggested in earlier reports. The Turbo 4 will feature a large battery and up to IP69 rating.

Redmi Turbo 4 Features

The Redmi Turbo 4 will be backed by a 6,550mAh battery, according to a Weibo post by the company. In another post, the company revealed that the handset will arrive with IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. 

Redmi previously confirmed that the phone will launch in a 'Lucky Cloud White' (translated from Chinese) colour option. The Redmi Turbo 4 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC and feature a 1/1.5-inch 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support. 

A recent Geekbench listing suggested that the Redmi Turbo 4 will likely ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 and support up to 16GB of RAM. The handset is expected to support up to 512GB of onboard storage.

The Redmi Turbo 4 will reportedly sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,200 nits peak brightness level, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The dual rear camera unit of the handset may include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The front camera may hold a 20-megapixel sensor. It could support 90W wired fast charging and an in-display fingerprint sensor. 

Meanwhile, a recent leak also shed some light on the Pro variant of the Turbo 4. According to a tipster, the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro will pack a massive 7,500mAh battery and support 90W fast charging. It is said to get a flat display and could launch early next year. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi Turbo 4, Redmi Turbo 4 launch, Redmi Turbo 4 specifications, Redmi, Poco
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
AgiBot Robotics Firm Open Sources Massive Dataset to Train Humanoid Robots

Related Stories

Redmi Turbo 4 Battery, Build Details Revealed Ahead of January 2 Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Introduces New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Calling, Data
  2. Best Gaming Laptops of 2024
  3. OnePlus 13R Design Renders Leak Ahead of January 7 Launch
  4. Honor Tablet X9 Pro With 11.5-Inch 2K Display, 8,300mAh Battery Launched
  5. Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro With IP69K Rating Launched in India: See Price
  6. Nintendo Switch 2 Tipped to Release on This Date
  7. iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version Launch Date Set For January 3
  8. All iPhone 17 Models Could Feature ProMotion Displays
  9. Motorola Edge 50 Pro Gets Android 15 Update But Users Report Problems
  10. You Can Now Watch Apple TV+ for Free Between January 4-5
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, Galaxy Z Flip FE Allegedly Spotted in GSMA Database
  2. ISRO Successfully Launches Two SpaDeX Satellites, Completes Space Docking Test Flight
  3. Redmi Turbo 4 Battery, Build Details Revealed Ahead of January 2 Launch
  4. AgiBot Robotics Firm Open Sources Massive Dataset to Train Humanoid Robots
  5. Motorola Edge 50 Pro Receives Android 15 Update With Improved Animations; Users Report Problems After Updating
  6. Honor Tablet X9 Pro With 11.5-Inch 2K LCD Screen, 8,300mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. 2,000-Year-Old Birthday Invitation Found at Roman Fort in UK
  8. Huawei Enjoy 70X Launch Date Announced, Spotted on China Telecom Website With Price, Specifications
  9. Spacex Wraps 2024 with Its Final Falcon 9 Launch, Deploying Starlink V2 Satellites
  10. Nvidia Closes Acquisition of Israeli Software Startup Run:ai
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »