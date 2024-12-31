Redmi Turbo 4 Battery, Build Details Revealed Ahead of January 2 Launch

Redmi Turbo 4 will launch in China on January 2. It is claimed to be the first smartphone to launch with MediaTek's octa-core Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset. The design and colourway of the upcoming handset have been confirmed previously. Now, the company has revealed the battery and build details of the phone. Several key features of the smartphone have been suggested in earlier reports. The Turbo 4 will feature a large battery and up to IP69 rating.

Redmi Turbo 4 Features

The Redmi Turbo 4 will be backed by a 6,550mAh battery, according to a Weibo post by the company. In another post, the company revealed that the handset will arrive with IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Redmi previously confirmed that the phone will launch in a 'Lucky Cloud White' (translated from Chinese) colour option. The Redmi Turbo 4 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC and feature a 1/1.5-inch 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support.

A recent Geekbench listing suggested that the Redmi Turbo 4 will likely ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 and support up to 16GB of RAM. The handset is expected to support up to 512GB of onboard storage.

The Redmi Turbo 4 will reportedly sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,200 nits peak brightness level, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The dual rear camera unit of the handset may include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The front camera may hold a 20-megapixel sensor. It could support 90W wired fast charging and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Meanwhile, a recent leak also shed some light on the Pro variant of the Turbo 4. According to a tipster, the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro will pack a massive 7,500mAh battery and support 90W fast charging. It is said to get a flat display and could launch early next year.

