Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is scheduled to launch in China with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC on April 24. The company has now revealed the battery and display specifications of the upcoming handset. Alongside the standard version, Redmi will unveil the Turbo 4 Pro Harry Potter Edition on the same day. The brand is also expected to introduce other Harry Potter co-branded products. The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro smartphone is expected to join the base Redmi Turbo 4 variant, which was launched in China in January.

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Features

The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro will sport a 6.83-inch screen with a 1.5K resolution, with 1.5mm top and side bezels and a 1.9mm bezel at the bottom, the company confirmed in a Weibo post. The company also revealed that the handset will feature a dual-loop "3D ice cooling" technology.

Redmi confirms that the Turbo 4 Pro will support 120fps frame rate during gaming. The phone will pack a 7,550mAh battery and measure 7.98mm (thickness). It is said to support 22.5W reverse fast charging, and can be used as a power bank.

The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro will have a metal middle frame with rounded corners and a soft mist glass back cover. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. The handset will be available in black, green and white colour options.

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Harry Potter Edition Teased

The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro will also be available in a special Harry Potter Edition as well, the company revealed in a Weibo post. The key features of the handset will be similar to the standard edition. Alongside the Harry Potter logo, we see the back panel with silhouettes of the titular character beside those of Voldemort, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley.

The rear panel of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro appears with dual-tone red and black shades. The pill-shaped rear camera module has an oblique, silver divider, essentially separating the two sensors. It has red accents on either side of the divider.

Along with the handset, Redmi will also unveil several Harry Potter themed products, like a portable speaker, a power bank, a mechanical keyboard and a mouse.