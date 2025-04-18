Redmi started teasing the arrival of the Redmi Turbo 4 earlier this month. While an exact date is yet to be confirmed by the Xiaomi sub-brand, the brand's General Manager has recently hinted at the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro's launch timeline. It is confirmed to boast a 2.5K resolution display. The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is set to be the first device to hit the market with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 onboard.

Redmi General Manager Thomas Wang on Weibo announced that the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro will be unveiled next week in China. The flagship phone has now been confirmed to feature a 2.5K resolution display. The executive stated that it will deliver improved battery life, texture and performance over the standard Redmi Turbo 4 model. Configurations of the new phone are claimed to be higher than the Ace and Neo-branded devices from competing companies (translated).

Earlier this month, Thomas Wang teased the arrival of Redmi Turbo 4 Pro. It is confirmed to run on the newly launched Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. The new phone would be the first handset to use this flagship 4nm octa-core chipset. It supports up to 24GB LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It is advertised to deliver up to 31 percent improved CPU performance over the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is rumoured to feature a glass body with a metal middle frame. The battery capacity of the phone is said to be more than 7,000mAh. The handset is speculated to be rebadged as the Poco F7 in global markets outside China.

The standard Redmi Turbo 4 was launched in China in January with a starting price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,500) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It has a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220 x 2,712 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset and has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system. It houses a 6,550mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging.