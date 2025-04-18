Technology News
English Edition

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Confirmed to Launch Next Week With 2.5K Display

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is confirmed to run on the newly launched Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 April 2025 17:07 IST
Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Confirmed to Launch Next Week With 2.5K Display

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is rumoured to feature a glass body with a metal middle frame

Highlights
  • Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is rumoured to feature a glass body
  • The handset is speculated to be rebadged as the Poco F7
  • Redmi Turbo 4 was launched in China in January
Advertisement

Redmi started teasing the arrival of the Redmi Turbo 4 earlier this month. While an exact date is yet to be confirmed by the Xiaomi sub-brand, the brand's General Manager has recently hinted at the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro's launch timeline. It is confirmed to boast a 2.5K resolution display. The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is set to be the first device to hit the market with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 onboard.

Redmi General Manager Thomas Wang on Weibo announced that the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro will be unveiled next week in China. The flagship phone has now been confirmed to feature a 2.5K resolution display. The executive stated that it will deliver improved battery life, texture and performance over the standard Redmi Turbo 4 model. Configurations of the new phone are claimed to be higher than the Ace and Neo-branded devices from competing companies (translated).

Earlier this month, Thomas Wang teased the arrival of Redmi Turbo 4 Pro. It is confirmed to run on the newly launched Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. The new phone would be the first handset to use this flagship 4nm octa-core chipset. It supports up to 24GB LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It is advertised to deliver up to 31 percent improved CPU performance over the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is rumoured to feature a glass body with a metal middle frame. The battery capacity of the phone is said to be more than 7,000mAh. The handset is speculated to be rebadged as the Poco F7 in global markets outside China.

The standard Redmi Turbo 4 was launched in China in January with a starting price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,500) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It has a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220 x 2,712 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset and has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system. It houses a 6,550mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Specifications, Redmi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo K12s 5G Launch Set for April 22; Design, Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
Star Wars Outlaws' A Pirate's Fortune Expansion Arrives in May; Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date Announced

Related Stories

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Confirmed to Launch Next Week With 2.5K Display
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13T Chipset, Rear Camera Details Revealed in New Teasers
  2. Latest OTT Releases: When and What to Watch this Weekend
  3. Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060, GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Price in India Announced
  4. Asus Refreshes TUF Gaming A14 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU
  5. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India
  6. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Launch Date, Design, Key Features Confirmed
  7. Oppo A5 Pro 5G Confirmed to Arrive on This Date in India
  8. iPhone 18 Price Hike Likely Due to This 'Significant' Cost Increase
  9. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Will Launch Next Week With a 2.5K Display
  10. OpenAI Brings Flex Processing in API to Reduce Costs for Developers
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Legion Y700 4th Gen Tablet Officially Teased; Confirmed to Launch in May
  2. CMF Phone 2 Pro Rear Camera Unit Teased; Confirmed to Get a Telephoto Sensor
  3. Indian Telecom Operators May Hike Tariffs by December 2025 As Part of Tariff Repair Efforts: Report
  4. OpenAI Introduces Flex Processing in API to Help Developers Cut AI Usage Costs
  5. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Confirmed to Launch Next Week With 2.5K Display
  6. WhatsApp Developing Feature to Select Auto-Download Quality for Photos and Videos
  7. Oppo K12s 5G Launch Set for April 22; Design, Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  8. Star Wars Outlaws' A Pirate's Fortune Expansion Arrives in May; Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date Announced
  9. iPhone 18 Price Hike Likely Due to 'Significant' Cost Increase From Adopting TSMC's 2nm Process, Tipster Claims
  10. Signs of Alien Life Detected on Nearby Exoplanet Using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »