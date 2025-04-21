Redmi Turbo 4 Pro will break cover later this week. The design and colour options of the upcoming handset have been revealed ahead of the launch. The smartphone is teased to come with a 2.5K resolution display. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. It appears to have a similar design language to the standard Redmi Turbo 4 variant, which was introduced in China in January. The base model has a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC and a 1.5K resolution OLED display.

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Launch Date, Design, Colour Options

The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro will launch in China on April 24 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST), the company announced in a Weibo post. The design of the handset was teased in a separate post. The phone appears with a dual rear camera unit, a metal middle frame and a flat display with very slim, uniform bezels.

The two rear camera sensors of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro are arranged vertically on the top left corner of the panel within a pill-shaped module. Beside the camera island, we see an elongated LED flash unit. The volume rocker and power button are placed on the right edge of the handset.

The flat display of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro comes with very slim, uniform bezels and has a centred hole-punch slot at the top. The phone has a metal middle frame with rounded corners and a "soft mist glass back cover (translated from Chinese)."

Redmi General Manager Thomas Wang confirmed in another Weibo post that the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro will be offered in black, green and white colour options. The handset has previously been teased to get a 2.5K display. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. The new 4nm octa-core chipset supports up to 24GB LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

Previous leaks claimed that the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro may pack a battery larger than 7,000mAh. It may launch in global markets outside China as the Poco F7.