Redmi Turbo 4 Pro was launched in China on Thursday. The smartphone comes with Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 20-megapixel selfie snapper. The phone has a "soft mist glass" back cover and is claimed to meet IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It carries a 7,550mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging.

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Price, Availability

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro price in China starts at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,700) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the 16GB+256GB variant is listed at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,900).

The handset will also be available in 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB configurations are priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,300), CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,600) and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,100), respectively. It is offered in black, green and white colourways.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Harry Potter Edition costs CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,800) for the 16GB+512GB version. All variants are currently available for purchase in the country via the Xiaomi China e-store.

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Features, Specifications

The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro features a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,280×2,800 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,200nits peak brightness, 3,840Hz PWM dimming, and Dolby Vision. It runs on a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 inbuilt storage. The phone ships with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.

For optics, the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is equipped with a 50-megapixel 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with OIS, EIS, and an f/1.5 aperture. It also has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, there's a 20-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The handset features a 7,550mAh battery that can be charged at 90W, while Redmi says it also offers 22.5W reverse fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, NavIC, NFC and a USB Type-C port.

The Redmi Turbo 4 has IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It is equipped with an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for authentication, and it has an infrared transmitter that can be used to control household appliances. The handset measures 163.1×77.93×7.98mm and weighs 219g.

