Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Turbo 4 Pro With 7,550mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro With 7,550mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro runs on Android-15-based HyperOS 2.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 24 April 2025 19:39 IST
Redmi Turbo 4 Pro With 7,550mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro comes in black, green and white colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi Turbo 4 Pro features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • It sports a 6.83-inch 120Hz 1.5K OLED display with Dolby Vision support
  • The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro supports 90W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro was launched in China on Thursday. The smartphone comes with Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 20-megapixel selfie snapper. The phone has a "soft mist glass" back cover and is claimed to meet IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It carries a 7,550mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging.

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Price, Availability

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro price in China starts at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,700) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the 16GB+256GB variant is listed at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,900). 

The handset will also be available in 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB configurations are priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,300), CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,600) and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,100), respectively. It is offered in black, green and white colourways.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Harry Potter Edition costs CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,800) for the 16GB+512GB version. All variants are currently available for purchase in the country via the Xiaomi China e-store.

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Features, Specifications

The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro features a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,280×2,800 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,200nits peak brightness, 3,840Hz PWM dimming, and Dolby Vision. It runs on a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 inbuilt storage. The phone ships with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.

For optics, the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is equipped with a 50-megapixel 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with OIS, EIS, and an f/1.5 aperture. It also has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, there's a 20-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The handset features a 7,550mAh battery that can be charged at 90W, while Redmi says it also offers 22.5W reverse fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, NavIC, NFC and a USB Type-C port. 

The Redmi Turbo 4 has IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It is equipped with an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for authentication, and it has an infrared transmitter that can be used to control household appliances. The handset measures 163.1×77.93×7.98mm and weighs 219g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Turbo 4 Pro

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7550mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Price, Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Launch, Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Features, Redmi Turbo 4, Redmi Turbo 4 series, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available on LG Smart TVs With Xbox App

Related Stories

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro With 7,550mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13T With 6.32-Inch OLED Screen, 6,260mAh Battery Launched
  2. Lenovo Launches IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025) in India With These Features
  3. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 Pro Price, Features Surface Online Again
  4. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Seems to Be a Hit on Steam
  5. Poco F7 Launch Timeline Surface Online: Here's When It Might Arrive
  6. Honor Pad GT With 11.5-Inch Display Launched Alongside Honor Band 10
  7. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro With 7,550mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Launched
  8. YouTube Introduces New Features to Commemorate 20th Anniversary
  9. HP Launches EliteBook, ProBook and OmniBook AI Copilot+ PCs in India
  10. Apple Reportedly Plans to Open Two New Stores in Noida and Pune
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro With 7,550mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available on LG Smart TVs With Xbox App
  3. Adobe Releases Firefly Image Model 4 Ultra, Integrates Third-Party Models from Google, OpenAI
  4. Russia to Establish Experimental Crypto Exchange for 'Highly Qualified Investors': Report
  5. Vivo Updates FunTouch OS 15 With AI Features Including Circle to Search, Live Text
  6. Poco F7 Launch Timeline Surfaces Online, Tipped to Arrive By May-End
  7. Apple Reportedly Finalises Noida and Pune Locations for New Stores Amid India Expansion
  8. Google Upgrades Gemini 2.0 Flash With a Collaborative, Natural-Sounding Conversation Style
  9. HP EliteBook, ProBook and OmniBook AI Copilot+ PCs With Latest Intel, AMD, and Snapdragon Chips Launched in India
  10. Red Magic 10 Air With 6,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »