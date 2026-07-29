Redmi Turbo 6 Max has reportedly appeared in a leaked render ahead of its expected launch, offering a first look at a redesigned exterior alongside several key specifications. The handset could arrive with a 7-inch 2K display, a 10,000mAh battery, and a MediaTek Dimensity 9000-series chipset. The leaked images also indicate a new horizontal rear camera module said to be inspired by Apple's rumoured iPhone Air. The smartphone is currently tipped to launch in the first quarter of 2027.

Redmi Turbo 6 Max Leak Reveals New Camera Layout

According to a Nokia Power User report, a leaked image shows the Redmi Turbo 6 Max with a refreshed design that differs from recent Redmi smartphones. The handset is said to feature a horizontal rear camera module, while its flat edges and slim-looking profile are claimed to resemble Apple's iPhone Air despite the large battery.

Redmi Turbo 6 Max leaked design

Photo Credit: Nokia Power User

The report says the Redmi Turbo 6 Max could feature a 7-inch flat display with 2K resolution and either the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s or Dimensity 9600s chipset. It is also tipped to pack a 10,000mAh battery. Earlier, a tipster had suggested the handset would arrive with a 7-inch 2K flat display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series processor and a battery of around 10,000mAh. The latest leak builds on those claims by suggesting specific chipset options and revealing the handset's design.

According to the report, the Redmi Turbo 6 Max could launch in the first quarter of 2027, while earlier leaks had pointed to a possible January debut. Details about the camera system, charging speeds, RAM and storage configurations, and pricing remain under wraps.

Notably, the Redmi Turbo 5 Max was launched in China earlier this year with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. The handset also carries IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It also includes a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, a 20-megapixel selfie camera, a 9,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging, and 27W wired reverse charging.