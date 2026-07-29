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Redmi Turbo 6 Max Render Leaks Ahead of Launch: Expected Specifications

Redmi Turbo 6 Max could feature a 7-inch flat display with 2K resolution.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 July 2026 19:56 IST
Redmi Turbo 6 Max Render Leaks Ahead of Launch: Expected Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Turbo 5 Max (pictured) launched in China in January

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Highlights
  • Redmi Turbo 6 Max render reveals a redesigned look
  • The leak points to a new horizontal camera module
  • A 10,000mAh battery is tipped for the smartphone
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Redmi Turbo 6 Max has reportedly appeared in a leaked render ahead of its expected launch, offering a first look at a redesigned exterior alongside several key specifications. The handset could arrive with a 7-inch 2K display, a 10,000mAh battery, and a MediaTek Dimensity 9000-series chipset. The leaked images also indicate a new horizontal rear camera module said to be inspired by Apple's rumoured iPhone Air. The smartphone is currently tipped to launch in the first quarter of 2027.

Redmi Turbo 6 Max Leak Reveals New Camera Layout

According to a Nokia Power User report, a leaked image shows the Redmi Turbo 6 Max with a refreshed design that differs from recent Redmi smartphones. The handset is said to feature a horizontal rear camera module, while its flat edges and slim-looking profile are claimed to resemble Apple's iPhone Air despite the large battery.

redmi turbo 6 max nokia power user inline Redmi Turbo 6 Max

Redmi Turbo 6 Max leaked design
Photo Credit: Nokia Power User

 

The report says the Redmi Turbo 6 Max could feature a 7-inch flat display with 2K resolution and either the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s or Dimensity 9600s chipset. It is also tipped to pack a 10,000mAh battery. Earlier, a tipster had suggested the handset would arrive with a 7-inch 2K flat display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series processor and a battery of around 10,000mAh. The latest leak builds on those claims by suggesting specific chipset options and revealing the handset's design.

According to the report, the Redmi Turbo 6 Max could launch in the first quarter of 2027, while earlier leaks had pointed to a possible January debut. Details about the camera system, charging speeds, RAM and storage configurations, and pricing remain under wraps.

Notably, the Redmi Turbo 5 Max was launched in China earlier this year with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. The handset also carries IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It also includes a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, a 20-megapixel selfie camera, a 9,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging, and 27W wired reverse charging.

iPhone Air

iPhone Air

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredibly lightweight and super thin
  • Stunning display
  • Solid performance
  • Good primary and selfie cameras
  • Bad
  • A single-camera sensor at the back
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Mono speaker leaves much to be desired
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone Air review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1260x2736 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Redmi Turbo 6 Max, Redmi Turbo 6 Max Design, Redmi Turbo 6 Max Features, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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