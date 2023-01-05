Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung’s latest smartphone will succeed the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 January 2023 12:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy A14 5G is Samsung's first smartphone launch of 2023

  • Samsung Galaxy A14 5G features a triple rear camera setup
  • The handset is available for approximately $200 in the US
  • The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G could launch in India soon

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G was launched ahead of the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, or CES 2023. The handset, which was the subject of several leaks and rumours, has now been unveiled in the US. The Galaxy A14 5G is Samsung's first smartphone to be launched in 2023, and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It sports a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display with resolution of 1,080x2,408 pixels. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website and could thus make its debut in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G price, availability

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has been priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 16,500) for the unlocked 64GB storage version in the US. The handset is listed on the Samsung US website and customers have an option to be alerted when the sale starts.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is available in Silver, Maroon, Black, and Light Green colours.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G runs on Android-13 based One UI 5.0. The handset features a 6.6-inch (1,080x2,408 pixels) PLS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, accompanied by 4GB of RAM.

In the camera department, the Galaxy A14 5G has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main sensor, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. The front camera is an f/2.0 13-megapixel shooter housed in a waterdrop-style notch at the top centre. The phone has 64GB of inbuilt storage with a microSD slot for up to 1TB of expandable storage.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also includes an accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, and a light and proximity sensor. The handset also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack. Samsung's latest handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. The Galaxy A14 5G measures 167.7 x 78.0 x 9.1mm in size and weighs 204 grams.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
