Samsung Galaxy A14 4G Variant Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database; 5G Version Gets BIS Certification

Samsung Galaxy A14 4G and 5G variants could be on their way soon.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 December 2022 14:34 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A14 will be a follow-up to the Galaxy A13 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A14 is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup
  • The Galaxy A14 5G variant was earlier seen on Bluetooth SIG database
  • Samsung has not yet announced an official launch date for the handsets

Samsung Galaxy A14 is rumoured to launch in the coming months and is expected to be available in both 4G and 5G variants. Several leaks about the Galaxy A14 have tipped the expected specifications and design for the upcoming handset. Now, the 4G variant of the Galaxy A14 has reportedly been spotted on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) database. A tipster posted screengrabs of the handset's listing on the Bluetooth SIG platform, along with the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G variant's listing on the Indian BIS certification website.

Reliable tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) first spotted the two listings for the Galaxy A14 4G and 5G variants on Thursday. One of the screengrabs he posted appears to show two models of the Galaxy A14 — SM-A145P_DS and SM-A145R_DSN — listed on the Bluetooth SIG website. These models correspond to the 4G variant of the Samsung handset, as denoted by the numeral ‘5' suffixed to ‘A14' in the model numbers.

The tipster also posted a screenshot of the Galaxy A14 5G variant with model number SM-A146B/DS receiving the BIS certification, hinting that the phones could be coming soon.

Last month, the Galaxy A14 5G variant was seen on the Bluetooth SIG platform. The listing showed model numbers SM-A146U, SM-A146VL, SM-A146W, SM-A146U, SM-A146U1/DS, SM-A146P, SM-A146P/N, and SM-A146P/DSN on the database.

More recently, the Samsung Galaxy A14 4G was spotted on the FCC and TUV certification websites, hinting at the specifications of the handset. The FCC listing suggested that the 4G variant of the upcoming Galaxy A14 could feature 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. The TUV listing of the handset, on the other hand, hinted at a 4,900mAh battery, with 15W charging support.

Samsung's Galaxy A14 5G has been tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Leaked renders also suggested the handset to feature a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with a 13-megapixel front camera housed in a waterdrop-style notch at the top centre.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A14 4G, Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Realme GT Neo 3T, Realme Narzo 50 Pro Receive Android 13-Based Realme UI 4.0 Update in India
