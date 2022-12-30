Samsung Galaxy A14 is rumoured to launch in the coming months and is expected to be available in both 4G and 5G variants. Several leaks about the Galaxy A14 have tipped the expected specifications and design for the upcoming handset. Now, the 4G variant of the Galaxy A14 has reportedly been spotted on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) database. A tipster posted screengrabs of the handset's listing on the Bluetooth SIG platform, along with the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G variant's listing on the Indian BIS certification website.

Reliable tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) first spotted the two listings for the Galaxy A14 4G and 5G variants on Thursday. One of the screengrabs he posted appears to show two models of the Galaxy A14 — SM-A145P_DS and SM-A145R_DSN — listed on the Bluetooth SIG website. These models correspond to the 4G variant of the Samsung handset, as denoted by the numeral ‘5' suffixed to ‘A14' in the model numbers.

The tipster also posted a screenshot of the Galaxy A14 5G variant with model number SM-A146B/DS receiving the BIS certification, hinting that the phones could be coming soon.

Last month, the Galaxy A14 5G variant was seen on the Bluetooth SIG platform. The listing showed model numbers SM-A146U, SM-A146VL, SM-A146W, SM-A146U, SM-A146U1/DS, SM-A146P, SM-A146P/N, and SM-A146P/DSN on the database.

More recently, the Samsung Galaxy A14 4G was spotted on the FCC and TUV certification websites, hinting at the specifications of the handset. The FCC listing suggested that the 4G variant of the upcoming Galaxy A14 could feature 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. The TUV listing of the handset, on the other hand, hinted at a 4,900mAh battery, with 15W charging support.

Samsung's Galaxy A14 5G has been tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Leaked renders also suggested the handset to feature a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with a 13-megapixel front camera housed in a waterdrop-style notch at the top centre.

