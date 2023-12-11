Samsung Galaxy A15 4G is expected to launch soon alongside a 5G variant. The phone is said to succeed the Samsung Galaxy A14 4G, which was launched in March this year with an octa-core chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. Several details of the upcoming Galaxy A15 5G have surfaced online recently, including leaked design renders and key specifications. Now, another report has emerged that shares some likely features of the 4G variant of the rumoured Galaxy A15 model. It also includes supposed design renders of the purported handset.

A Phonestalk report has leaked the design renders of the Galaxy A15 4G. The renders show both the back and front panels of the smartphone. The phone is seen in three colour options - black, white, and yellow. It also appears to carry a similar design language as that of the preceding model. Three small circular camera units are vertically arranged on the top left corner of the rear panel alongside an LED flash unit. The display comes with a centred waterdrop notch at the top to house the front camera. As per the leaked images, the volume rocker and the power button are placed on the right side of the handset.

The report adds that the Samsung Galaxy A15 4G is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. Notably, the Galaxy A15 5G has been tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. Both variants may launch with multiple RAM and storage configurations. As per the report, the 4G model is likely to come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage as one of the options.

Moreover, the report suggests that both 4G and 5G variants are likely to feature a 6.5-inch screen. Earlier leaks tipped that the 5G would come with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display. The Galaxy A15 4G could feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The front camera is said be equipped with a 13-megapixel sensor.

Samsung's Galaxy A15 4G is also expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. Previously, the 5G variant was also tipped to carry a similar-sized battery. An online listing of the 5G model claimed that the handset will likely measure 6.30 x 3.00 x 0.33 inches in size.

