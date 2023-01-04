Samsung Galaxy A14, and Galaxy M54 5G smartphones have reportedly been spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification database website. According to a new report, two smartphones which are believed to be the budget offerings from Samsung, the Galaxy A14 4G and Galaxy M54 5G, have appeared on BIS database. This could be an indication, as is the case generally with BIS listings, that the handsets could be launched in India soon.

According to a report by Gizmochina, a smartphone with the model number SM-A145F/DS has appeared on BIS database, which is believed to be the Galaxy A14 4G. Meanwhile, another smartphone with the model number SM-M546B/DS has also reportedly been spotted on BIS database, which is believed to be the Galaxy M54 5G smartphone.

The listing on BIS indicates that the two budget smartphone offerings from Samsung could make its way to the Indian market soon. However, as is the case with BIS listings, this does not reveal any specifications or technical details of the handsets in question whatsoever.

The purported Galaxy A14 4G device has been previously listed on other certification sites as well. There have also been a couple of leaks regarding the phone in the recent past. The 4G handset was reportedly spotted on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) database. The 4G device was also spotted on the FCC and TUV certification websites, which revealed some key specifications of the device.

The FCC listing indicated that the Samsung Galaxy A14 4G variant may feature 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. On the other hand the TUV listing of the Galaxy A14 4G, suggested the handset to pack a 4,900mAh battery, with support for 15W charging.

In regards to the purported Samsung Galaxy M54 5G smartphone, a Geekbench listing of the smartphone hinted the device to pack 8GB of RAM while running Android 13.

Another tip from a YouTube channel, The Pixel, suggested that the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G smartphone could house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, under its hood. Meanwhile, the tip also predicted the 5G smartphone to feature 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device was also tipped to feature at least 8GB of RAM alongside 128GB of internal storage, while also being avaialble in a 256GB storage option.

In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G is said to feature a triple rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixl primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. The phone could also come with a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G is tipped to support Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6E, and GPS connectivity while housing an in-display fingerprint scanner and USB Type-C port. The 5G device is said to run on Android 13-based One UI 5.0 out-of-the-box.

