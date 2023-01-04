Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A14, Galaxy M54 5G Spotted on BIS, Could Launch in India Soon: Report

Samsung Galaxy A14 4G, and Galaxy M54 5G BIS citing do not reveal any specifications

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 January 2023 18:48 IST
Samsung Galaxy A14, Galaxy M54 5G Spotted on BIS, Could Launch in India Soon: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G is tipped to be the successor of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Galaxy A14 4G said to get 4,900mAh battery, 15W charging
  • Galaxy M54 5G is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup
  • Both smartphones are expected to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box

Samsung Galaxy A14, and Galaxy M54 5G smartphones have reportedly been spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification database website. According to a new report, two smartphones which are believed to be the budget offerings from Samsung, the Galaxy A14 4G and Galaxy M54 5G, have appeared on BIS database. This could be an indication, as is the case generally with BIS listings, that the handsets could be launched in India soon.

According to a report by Gizmochina, a smartphone with the model number SM-A145F/DS has appeared on BIS database, which is believed to be the Galaxy A14 4G. Meanwhile, another smartphone with the model number SM-M546B/DS has also reportedly been spotted on BIS database, which is believed to be the Galaxy M54 5G smartphone.

The listing on BIS indicates that the two budget smartphone offerings from Samsung could make its way to the Indian market soon. However, as is the case with BIS listings, this does not reveal any specifications or technical details of the handsets in question whatsoever.

The purported Galaxy A14 4G device has been previously listed on other certification sites as well. There have also been a couple of leaks regarding the phone in the recent past. The 4G handset was reportedly spotted on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) database. The 4G device was also spotted on the FCC and TUV certification websites, which revealed some key specifications of the device.

The FCC listing indicated that the Samsung Galaxy A14 4G variant may feature 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. On the other hand the TUV listing of the Galaxy A14 4G, suggested the handset to pack a 4,900mAh battery, with support for 15W charging.

In regards to the purported Samsung Galaxy M54 5G smartphone, a Geekbench listing of the smartphone hinted the device to pack 8GB of RAM while running Android 13.

Another tip from a YouTube channel, The Pixel, suggested that the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G smartphone could house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, under its hood. Meanwhile, the tip also predicted the 5G smartphone to feature 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device was also tipped to feature at least 8GB of RAM alongside 128GB of internal storage, while also being avaialble in a 256GB storage option.

In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G is said to feature a triple rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixl primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. The phone could also come with a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G is tipped to support Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6E, and GPS connectivity while housing an in-display fingerprint scanner and USB Type-C port. The 5G device is said to run on Android 13-based One UI 5.0 out-of-the-box.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A14 4G, Samsung Galaxy M54 5G
CES 2023: Devices to Silence Snoring, Analyse Urine, Create Digital 'Twins' Unveiled
Featured video of the day
All You Need to Know About WhatsApp's View Once Feature

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A14, Galaxy M54 5G Spotted on BIS, Could Launch in India Soon: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W Fast Charging Goes Official
  2. Samsung Galaxy F04 With 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: All Details
  3. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  4. 1899 Axed at Netflix After One Season, Creators Confirm
  5. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India Variant to Get 50-Megapixel Sony Sensor: Details
  6. Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  7. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: Moving Up the Ladder
  8. Apple Developing a Pocket-Friendly AirPods Variant: Report
  9. Google Pixel 7a Hands-on Video Appears Online, Design Tipped
  10. GoPro Hero 11 Black Review: Great Things Do Come in Compact Sizes
#Latest Stories
  1. Israel Opens Proposed Crypto Rulebook for Public Comments, Here’s What We Know
  2. Google Pixel Watch Fall Detection Spotted by Users, Rolling Out for Some: Report
  3. Samsung to Offer Higher Quality Photo Uploads on Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok: Report
  4. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 With Dynaudio Dual Drivers, Up to 39-Hour Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy A14, Galaxy M54 5G Spotted on BIS, Could Launch in India Soon: Report
  6. CES 2023: Devices to Silence Snoring, Analyse Urine, Create Digital 'Twins' Unveiled
  7. Samsung Galaxy A34 Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC: Report
  8. The Flash Season 9 Brings Back Trio of Familiar Faces, Reveals New Poster
  9. Realme Pad Slim With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 10.4 Inch LCD Screen Listed Ahead of Launch: All Details
  10. OnePlus 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W SuperVOOC Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.