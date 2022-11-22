Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A23 5G With Single 50 Megapixel Rear Camera, IP68 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G With Single 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, IP68 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G features 5.8-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) TFT display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 22 November 2022 14:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G With Single 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, IP68 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G has a 4,000 battery

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A23 5G packs 64GB onboard storage
  • There is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter on Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
  • It runs on Android 12

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G has been launched in Japan and it's quite different from the Galaxy A23 that was unveiled in select global markets earlier in August. The new Galaxy A series smartphone comes with a single 50-megapixel sensor at the back, instead of a quad rear camera setup. It is powered by an octa-core SoC and has a 5.8-inch display. This new variant of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is backed by a 4,000 battery and is offered in three colour options. There is only one RAM and storage configuration available for the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G in Japan.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price

The price of Samsung Galaxy A23 5G has been set at JPY 31,680 (roughly Rs. 18,200) in Japan for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It can be purchased in Black, Red, and White colour options via au.com, J:Com, Rakuten Mobile, and other retailers in Japan.

As of now, there is no information on the international availability of this new Samsung Galaxy A23 5G variant. It appears to be specific to Japan. 

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G specifications

The new Samsung Galaxy A23 5G variant runs on Android 12 and features a 5.8-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) TFT display with 16 million colours. The previous version had a 6.6-inch Infinity-V display with a full-HD+ resolution. The new phone is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. This could be a reference to the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

For photos and videos, there is a single 50-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens at the back of the Galaxy A23 5G new variant. For selfies and video chats, there is a 5-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens. The model launched earlier features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors.

The new Galaxy A23 5G packs 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB). It has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G/LTE, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. Further, Samsung has packed a 4,000mAh battery in the new variant. There is no mention of fast charging feature. It measures 150×71×9.0mm and weighs 168 grams.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Price, Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Zoom Annual Revenue Forecast Lowered Amid Decline in Online Business, Rising Inflation
Cardano to Launch its Algorithmic Stablecoin Named ‘Djed’ Next Year
Featured video of the day
Fujifilm X-H2: Can it Compete With a Phone?

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G With Single 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, IP68 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Black Friday Sale Starts November 24: Top Deals Previewed So Far
  2. Here’s How to Make WhatsApp Calls From Your PC or Laptop
  3. A World Without Twitter: Here's What It Could Mean for Users
  4. Flipkart to Shut Down eBay India, Open New Refurbished Goods Platform
  5. iPhone 15 Design Leaked, Could Feature Curved Titanium Frame
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20 FE Get Android 13-Based One UI 5 Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Layoffs: Firms Appeal to Disdain of Elon Musk's Management to Woo Ex-Twitter Staff
  2. Google, Apple, Face In-Depth CMA Probe Into Mobile Browser Dominance, UK Watchdog Says
  3. Kenyan Lawmakers Open Talks on Taxing Crypto, Here’s What's Known
  4. Samsung Black Friday Sale Begins November 24, Discounts on Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip, More
  5. Oppo Reno 9 Series Key Specifications Officially Confirmed, to Get 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  6. China Has Resolved Its Youth Game Addiction Problem, Top Industry Body Claims
  7. FTX Japan Plans to Resume Customer Withdrawals by Year End: Report
  8. Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: Here's What a World Without the So-Called Bird App Might Look Like
  9. Cardano to Launch its Algorithmic Stablecoin Named ‘Djed’ Next Year
  10. FTX Bankruptcy: US Prosecutors Began Probing Crypto Exchange Months Before Collapse: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.