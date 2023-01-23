Samsung Galaxy A24 is said to be in the works as the next offering from the South Korean smartphone company. In a new leak, several images showing off the design of the Galaxy A23 have surfaced online. The upcoming Galaxy A series phone seems to share the design language of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G that launched recently in India. The leaked renders suggest black, dark red, light green, and silver colour options for the device. They also show a waterdrop-style notch display at the front to house the selfie shooter and triple cameras at the rear.

A report by TheTechOutlook has leaked the alleged images of the Samsung Galaxy A24. The renders suggest four colourways for the upcoming smartphones — black, dark red, light green, and silver. The handset looks almost similar to the design of Galaxy A23. It appears to have a waterdrop-style notch on the display and thick bezels. The renders also show a triple rear camera unit arranged vertically in the upper left corner of the handset. Further, the left spine of the handset appears to have the power and volume buttons.

Samsung hasn't confirmed any specifications of Galaxy A24 yet, but recent leaks suggest that the device will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It is expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 1,080 x 2,340 pixels resolution. It could pack a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it is said to feature a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. It could be backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy A24 is likely to succeed the Galaxy A23 5G that was launched recently in India at a starting price tag of Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model,

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) TFT display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. A 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, 8-megapixel selfie sensor, 5,000mAh battery, and support for 25W fast charging are the other key feature of the device.

