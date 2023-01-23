Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A24 Renders Suggest Design, Four Colour Options: All Details

Samsung Galaxy A24's leaked renders suggest black, dark red, light green, and silver colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 January 2023 13:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy A24 Renders Suggest Design, Four Colour Options: All Details

Photo Credit: Techoutlook

Samsung Galaxy A24 is likely to arrive as a successor to Samsung Galaxy A23 5G (above)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A24 could feature triple rear cameras
  • The new Galaxy A series smartphone doesn't have a launch date yet
  • Samsung Galaxy A24 could be backed by a 4,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A24 is said to be in the works as the next offering from the South Korean smartphone company. In a new leak, several images showing off the design of the Galaxy A23 have surfaced online. The upcoming Galaxy A series phone seems to share the design language of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G that launched recently in India. The leaked renders suggest black, dark red, light green, and silver colour options for the device. They also show a waterdrop-style notch display at the front to house the selfie shooter and triple cameras at the rear.

A report by TheTechOutlook has leaked the alleged images of the Samsung Galaxy A24. The renders suggest four colourways for the upcoming smartphones — black, dark red, light green, and silver. The handset looks almost similar to the design of Galaxy A23. It appears to have a waterdrop-style notch on the display and thick bezels. The renders also show a triple rear camera unit arranged vertically in the upper left corner of the handset. Further, the left spine of the handset appears to have the power and volume buttons.

Samsung hasn't confirmed any specifications of Galaxy A24 yet, but recent leaks suggest that the device will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It is expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 1,080 x 2,340 pixels resolution. It could pack a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it is said to feature a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. It could be backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy A24 is likely to succeed the Galaxy A23 5G that was launched recently in India at a starting price tag of Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model,

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) TFT display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. A 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, 8-megapixel selfie sensor, 5,000mAh battery, and support for 25W fast charging are the other key feature of the device.

The iQoo 11 is currently the most powerful Android phone you can buy in India. Should you buy it right away? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A24, Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Samsung Galaxy A24 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A23 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 15 Pro Displays Tipped to Come With Thinner Bezels, Curved Edges
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Says ‘Stealth Addresses’ Could Bring Privacy to Blockchain Transactions
Featured video of the day
Monetise YouTube Shorts Soon - Watch to Know How

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A24 Renders Suggest Design, Four Colour Options: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Displays Tipped to Feature Thinner Bezels, More: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price Tipped as Retail Box Leaks Ahead of Launch
  3. This ColorOS Android App Records Calls Without On-Call Voice Disclaimer
  4. OnePlus 11R Price in India, Configuration Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. Marshall Stanmore III Bluetooth Speaker Review
  6. After Amazon, Meta, Now Spotify Planning to Cut Jobs This Week
  7. HP Envy x360 15 Laptops With OLED Touch Display Debut in India, See Price
  8. Lenovo Yoga 9i With 13th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G May Offer 25W Charging Support: Report
  10. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 With Up to 39-Hour Battery Life Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G13, Moto G23 Specifications Tipped, Could Come With a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, Android 13
  2. Moto G23 Design Renders Leak, Could Soon Launch Along With Moto G13: Reports
  3. Samsung Galaxy A24 Renders Suggest Design, Four Colour Options: All Details
  4. Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Says ‘Stealth Addresses’ Could Bring Privacy to Blockchain Transactions
  5. iPhone 15 Pro Displays Tipped to Come With Thinner Bezels, Curved Edges
  6. Jason Momoa Teases More Aquaman After Meeting With DC Studio Co-Head James Gunn
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price Tipped via Alleged Retail Box, Live Images Leak Again
  8. Infinix Zero 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on February 4, Zero Book Ultra Microsite Also Surfaces
  9. Bitcoin, Ether Touch Highest Prices in 2023, Crypto Cap Crosses Trillion-Dollar Mark Over Weekend
  10. HP Envy x360 15 Laptops With OLED Touch Displays, 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.